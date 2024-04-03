Artists urged to make mark in downtown mural project

Bahamian artists are being encouraged to make their mark on downtown Nassau’s revival by creating murals that will upgrade the area’s appearance and highlight this nation’s culture.

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, in a statement, said it has released a Request for Proposals (RFP) for its Downtown Nassau Mural Project. This initiative aims to engage Bahamian visual artists in revitalising Downtown Nassau through painting murals.

Individual Bahamian artists, or teams, are being asked to submit proposals for highly visible locations in the downtown area. With themes ranging from ‘Old Nassau’ to ‘Bahamian Futurism’, artists are being encouraged to propose designs that resonate with Bahamians and contribute to the city’s cultural identity.

The project not only aims to enhance the visual appeal of Downtown Nassau but also create a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, said: “We believe that art has the power to transform communities and create a sense of identity. The mural project in Downtown Nassau is an opportunity for artists to showcase their creativity and contribute to the cultural vibrancy of our capital city.”

The Ministry of Tourism has collaborated with the visual arts programme at the University of The Bahamas on the development of the Downtown Mural Project.

Senator Randy Rolle, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation’s global relations consultant, said: “By integrating the visual arts programme into this mural project, we are not only acknowledging the university’s pivotal role in nurturing the next generation of artists but also providing these young talents with an invaluable platform to showcase their skills on a public stage.”

The Ministry of Tourism is inviting all interested artists to submit their proposals by April 15, 2024. Artists should include a detailed concept, an artist’s statement, an estimated timeline and a budget in their proposals.

The selection committee, which includes members of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation and representatives from the University of The Bahamas, will review the proposals and select the most compelling and fitting design for the mural project.

Selected artists will receive commissions to complete their proposed murals, and all artworks must be completed by May 31. The official launch and opening of the murals is scheduled for June 10, 2024. Proposals should be submitted at www.bahamas.com/downtown-revitalization- mural-project

For more information on the Submission and Judging Criteria visit https://tempo.cdn.tambourine.com/windsong/media/downtown-nassau-mural- submission-and-judging-guidelines-660562e2d4360.pdf