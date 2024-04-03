Grand Lucaya sees rise in occupancy numbers over long Easter weekend

SOME hotel properties experienced occupancy levels of between 30 and 40 percent over the Easter holiday, particularly in the Lucaya area.

Tina McDonald, reservations manager at Lighthouse Pointe at the Grand Lucaya Resort, said the resort did extremely well at both restaurants and saw an improvement in occupancy.

“We did well at Portobellos and the Prop Club Beach Bar and Grill, which catered to many day passengers and locals. So, both ends of the property did extremely well in food and beverage,” she said.

Ms McDonald said the resort also saw a boost in occupancy on the weekend due to a Gospel concert at the property.

“We did great on the weekend because Pastor Barry Morris held a concert here, and quite a number of people were staying in the hotel for that event.

“Our occupancy did improve; we were at 40 percent occupancy,” she said.

The Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucaya Resort has some 200 guest rooms with island, marina, and ocean views.

Next door at the Pelican Bay Resort, reservation supervisor Brittany Curry reported overall occupancy for the Easter holiday period was between 30 to 35 percent.

“It was pretty quiet, but the guests here enjoyed themselves,” she said.

Ms Curry said guests are provided complimentary pastries in the lobby area and access to pool activities.

“Easter is normally a slow time for us, but we are anticipating an increase in occupancy by the end of April and into the summertime,” she said.

Pelican Bay has 186 rooms, which include 96 waterside state rooms and 90 waterside rooms. The amenities include a restaurant, pool, and five meeting rooms.