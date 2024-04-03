Three men held in Saunders murder

Former MP was shot in neck area after he brushed gunman’s hand

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Tall Pines MP Don Saunders was shot in the neck area, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed yesterday.

The shooting occurred after the former MP had brushed the hand of the culprit who held him at gunpoint during an armed robbery on Margaret Road in Gambier Village on Wednesday last week, the commissioner said.

Three suspects are in custody in connection with the murder of Mr Saunders, who became the country’s 35th murder victim of the year. All of the suspects are known to police, with two being residents of the Gambier community, according to Commissioner Fernander.

During a press conference yesterday, Commissioner Fernander provided members of the press with an update into the Free National Movement deputy chairman’s death, along with the country’s most recent murders.

Commissioner Fernander said CCTV has assisted investigators with making progress in their investigations of the Gambier Village robbery.

CCTV footage revealed a vehicle was parked in front of a residence two corners away from the business establishment before the incident, according to Commissioner Fernander.

He said the driver parked and waited until the owner of the establishment arrived before the the robbery when two men emerged from a black Nissan March and approached the owner.

The owner ran to the back of the building where customers were located.

“The two gunmen held the employees and the customers at bay,” Mr Fernander said yesterday, “And one of the culprits approached Mr Saunders and pushed a weapon in his face and demanded cash.

“It was at this time the weapon was right in his face, this is according to wit- nesses, that he brushed the hand that the culprit was holding the weapon and it was at this time he was shot directly to the neck area. And he (Mr Saunders) ran to the eastern side of that yard with a view of trying to get away and that’s when he collapsed.”

Roughly eight to ten customers were robbed of cash and jewellery, with Commissioner Fernander appealing to witnesses who have yet to come forward and speak with officials.

Mr Saunders leaves behind a wife and two children.

Commissioner Fernander also gave an update on the country’s latest shooting incident on Peardale Road, south of Wulff Road.

Police said two men armed with firearms got out of the back of the vehicle and opened fire on the group on Monday. The victims, aged 16, 20, 23, 37, 41 and 44 were all taken to hospital where they remain in stable condition.

This incident follows the fatal shooting of Kenton Farquharson in Andros on Saturday.

“With respect to the homicide that occurred in Andros on Saturday where a young man who resides here in Nassau travelled to Andros and was involved in some altercation with another male,” Commissioner Fernander said.

“Eventually, a male emerged from the crowd, there was a good crowd at this club, armed with a firearm and he was shot and died on the scene.”

On Thursday, a man, alleged to be from New Providence was shot and killed in Bimini. Commissioner Fernander said police have one suspect in custody in connection with that matter.

The country’s murder count for the year currently stands at 37.