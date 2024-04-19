Body of elderly man found on GB golf course

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The body of an elderly man was found at the Reef Golf Course of the Grand Lucayan Resort in Grand Bahama on Friday morning.

The discovery was made by employees arriving to work around 7:30am. The hotel’s security notified the Lucaya Police Station.

According to eyewitness reports, the deceased male was found face down, fully clothed, in the water near the ninth hole. Police investigators were notified, and after processing the scene, morticians removed the body.

Investigations are continuing.