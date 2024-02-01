Former PM calls on govt to cancel ankle monitor contract

By LEANDRA ROLLE

FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis wants the Davis administration to cancel its contract with the company that monitors people on bail, saying “it’s quite evident they cannot manage” the system.

His comments came after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis told reporters on Tuesday that the government is reviewing Metro Security Solutions’ contract after receiving reports that their monitoring system is failing.

Dr Minnis had previously expressed concerns about the system and yesterday accused the government of ignoring him.

He added: “The question is now how many individuals would’ve been involved in criminal activity in spite of having an ankle bracelet, but leaving the ankle bracelet home at their houses and subsequently go into the community and engage in criminal activities? That’s a possibility.”

“I’m certain that a number of incidents would’ve occurred, which meant had the government acted on what I said two or three months ago, then those groups could’ve been dealt with appropriately. But the government must take the contract from the existing contractor because it’s quite evident that they cannot manage it.”

In November, Dr Minnis said more advanced technology is needed to alert authorities faster.

He said at the time: “I’ve been advised last week, and I don’t want to go into details, but a member who had an ankle bracelet was wandering all over the place, yet his bracelet showed that he was at home relaxing. When the police checked, the bracelet was resting on the bureau in the young man’s home while he was all over doing whatever he chose to do.”

Authorities note that people on bail for serious crimes comprise a large number of perpetrators and victims of violent crimes. Police said some of the people being electronically monitored have been found without their ankle bracelets, while others do not charge their batteries.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said Metro Security Solutions is now adjusting the bracelet after police found that people can remove their devices with a paper clip.