Rastafarians with small quantities of marijuana see decline in arrests

RASTAFARIAN Priest Rithmond McKinney said arrests of Rastafarians with small quantities of marijuana has declined.

“The minister of national security did assure us that he was going to speak to the commissioner of police concerning that matter,” he told reporters yesterday. “So as of late, we see a slow down on our members being arrested, but it’s still happening.”

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe confirmed discussing the matter with Mr McKinney yesterday.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder said last year that he hoped legislation to decriminalise cannabis would be tabled in the House of Assembly last month, but that did not happen.

Mr McKinney said his community hopes there will be no more delays.

He said more delays will make Rastafarians feel like they still must agitate and lobby while their rights are infringed.

He added: “All you could do is continue knocking on their doors asking them when it will take place and ask them to respect our rights and protect our rights as a Rastafarian community.”

“Of course, you know, we had consultation with the AG‘s office and also the minister of health, but we didn’t have a chance to see exactly what is in the bill yet. But, of course, we’ll give them our concerns and what we would love to see take place within the bill.”