Man shot dead in Nassau Village

Police are investigating after a man was shot dead in Nassau Village on Sunday morning.

According to reports, shortly before 7am, the man had just arrived at a residence on Matthew Street in a blue Honda vehicle, when three males, believed to be armed with high-powered weapons, exited a light-coloured Japanese vehicle and shot him multiple times.

In an effort to flee, the victim drove a short distance but crashed into a fence at a residence on the street.

EMS workers arriving at the scene examined the man and determined he showed no signs of life.

The victim is believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s and is not known to police.

This comes a day after a man was shot dead in a car in the Yamacraw Beach Estates area.