Baptist Sports Council renamed Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation

IN rebranding and relaunching the organisation, the Baptist Sports Council has had a name change to the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation with all of its affiliated churches now referred to as associations.

The move, according to its president Brent Stubbs, is designed to produce a more robust organisation that will provide local and international sporting events for all to enjoy, using the motto “participating to bring honour and glory to God.”

The executive board is now structured with four vice presidents, including first vice president Sean Bastian, second VP Rev. Derek Munroe, third VP Renbert Mortimer Jr and fourth VP Kendal Rolle.

The executive secretary is Nicola Major and the recording secretary is Ariel Webb. Olympia Evans is the treasurer.

Deacons Wellington Miller and Joanna ‘Mother’ Webb will serve as special advisors.

“I take this opportunity to endorse the return of sports in the Baptist Convention and the renaming of the Baptist Sports Council to the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation,” said Rev Dr Philip McPhee, president of the Convention. “As president, it gives me great pleasure to endorse the Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation and to say to them that Baptists now remain focused, not just on teaching and preaching, but also equip- ping our young people to further develop themselves through sports.”

Through the formation of the federation, Bastian said they will be able to bring the highest level of sports to the Baptist community. “We have restructured the previous Baptist Sports Council and we have assembled some really professional executives who know the various disciplines and who are ready to make an impact in the Baptist community when it comes to sports,” Bastian said.

Bastian said one of the goals is to bring sport- ing teams from the Family Islands and through the region to come to Nassau to compete in friendly but competitive tournaments in the various disciplines in the future.

Each sporting discipline contested by the federation will have its own chairman, who will be responsible for the day-to-day operation. Bastian will also double up for basketball, Kirk Farquharson for volleyball, Thomas Sears for softball, Renee ‘Sunshine’ Davis for track and field and Barron Musgrove for cycling.

The executive team met with Rev. Dr. Philip McPhee, the president of the Bahamas Baptist Mis- sionary and Educational Convention and his executive secretary Rev. Dr. Glendon Rolle.

Miller, who has served in various capacities in sports, including president of the Bahamas Olympic Com- mittee, commended Dr. McPhee and the convention for granting the executives the rights to form the federation. “I know that president Stubbs and his executive team will build a very strong organisation that will have a rippling effect in building strong minds and healthy bodies throughout the Bahamas,” Miller said. “So we can look forward to some good plans coming forth from this organisation in helping young people once again to gather themselves in a very positive way. Stay tuned for the plans.”

In what is being dubbed the “relaunch weekend,” the federation is set to hold a Fit for Life Family Fun Run/Walk Race on Saturday, February 17, starting at 6am from the William Thompson Auditorium on Jean Street.

The event is being held in honour of Rev. Dr. Philip McPhee.

The walk will start at the William Thompson Auditorium in Jean Street and travel south to Prince Charles Drive, turn right onto Prince Charles Drive and head west to Soldier Road, turn onto Soldier Road and head north to Bernard Road, turn onto Bernard Road and head to Jean Street, turn onto Jean Street and finish at the William Thompson Auditorium.

The run will start at the William Thompson Auditorium on Jean Street and head north to Bernard Road, turn right onto Bernard Road and head east to Fox Hill Road, continue onto Fox Hill Road to Prince Charles Drive, turn right onto Prince Charles Drive and head west to Jean Street, turn onto Jean Street and finish at the William Thompson Auditorium.

Age group categories will include primary division under-13, junior high under- 15, senior high under-18, open 19-35, 36-50, 51-69, and 70-and-over in both the walk and run for men and women.

For a registration fee of $20, each participant will receive a t-shirt and a certification on completion of the race. Medals will be presented to the first three finishers in each age category. The overall male and female will also receive a trophy. Following the race, the federation’s next event will be volleyball, followed by softball, cycling, basketball and track and field.

For more information, persons can write to the federation at bahamasbaptistsportsfederation@gmail.com or visit our Facebook page at bahamas baptist sports federation.

Then on Sunday, February 18 during the 11am worship service at the Mt Calvary Baptist Cathedral on Baillou Hills where Rev. Dr. McPhee is the senior pastor, an installation of the new officers of the federation is slated to take place.