21-year-old accused of taking car at gunpoint

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was imprisoned yesterday after he allegedly robbed a man of his car at gunpoint on the Eastern Road in December.

Magistrate Kendra Kelly charged Shanton McSweeney with two counts of armed robbery.

McSweeney, while armed with a black handgun, allegedly pulled up beside Mitchell Ingraham along with an accomplice as he sat in his red 2013 Mazda Verisa on Eastern Road at 8pm on December 20, 2023. The pair are accused of stealing Ingraham’s $7,000 vehicle along with his TLC S30 cellphone and driving away with it and their own grey vehicle in a northerly direction.

On the same day, McSweeney, allegedly armed again with a gun, stole Technical Sanon’s $200 Kipling bag, $50 white AirPods, a $350 black iPhone XR and $20 in cash.

McSweeney was told that his case would be moved to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He will be sent to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services. He was informed that there would be a kiosk at the prison where he could begin his bail application.

Before being taken into remand, he was allowed a moment with his mother in court.

His VBI is set for service on April 26.