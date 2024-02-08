Bahamas to host CARIFTA Aquatics Championships

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamas is gearing up to host 30th CARIFTA Aquatics Championships at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Centre from March 28 to April 7 and, with nearly a month remaining on the countdown, preparations which include facility repairs, are in full swing.

The swim season began September 1 of last year but so far only four meets have been hosted locally, all in 25 metres pools, due to the continued renovations at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatics Centre.

The existing circumstances have led to swimmers practicing in short course pools instead of the usual 50m pool.

Georgette Albury, secretary general of the Bahamas Aquatics Federation, spoke on how the repairs have affected their season. “The season is going pretty well, our season would have begun September 1. Under the circumstances, the swimmers are doing their best. Coaches have tailored their workouts to accommodate the 25m pools that they are working with. So far for the season local clubs have hosted four short course metres meets and, on the international stage, we have a team travelling today to go to Doha for the World Champion- ships,” Albury said.

In recent weeks, concerns have arisen about whether the facility will be ready in time for the aquatics junior regional competition. Most recently, a video released by a local news outlet dis- played the long course pool still without tiles with just a few weeks remaining until Easter weekend.

Despite the current circumstances, Albury said the swimming federation is confident that the meet will happen in New Providence.

“We are confident that the CARIFTA Games will happen. We will be given enough time for our swimmers to get in the pool to get some practice in before that time.

“The planning is under-way, it’s a lot of moving parts and we all play a vital role in the preparations. We have been given a timeline and we are hopeful that with all the deadlines met, we will have a successful games,” she said.

Ahead of the 30th CARIFTA Games, swimmers will have one last chance to cement their spot on the 36-member team on the quest to attain a six-peat here at home.

According to Albury, some swimmers have already met the qualifying standards locally and abroad with four to five qualifiers in each age category.

As for the last chance meet, it is expected to be either in New Providence or South Florida depending on how soon the 50m pool can be completed. If the Bahamas Aquatics Last Chance Meet is hosted at home, it will be from March 8-9. However, if moved to South Florida, it will be scheduled for March 9-10.

The secretary general explained why South Florida was listed as a potential option for the final meet before the CARIFTA Games.

“It is the closest destination to us. The swimmers need a 50m pool and that will be the closest place for the swimmers to travel to get those times that they need to make the CAR- IFTA qualification,” she said.

Team Bahamas will look to swim away with their sixth consecutive aquatics title.