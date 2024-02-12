No answer yet for woman who claimed sex attack in detention

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

A WOMAN who claimed she was sexually assaulted at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre in November is still waiting for police to conclude their investigations into the matter.

Chief Superintendent of Police Michael Johnson said yesterday police have no update.

In December, the woman told The Tribune she was sexually assaulted in immigration custody and continually abused after complaining about an officer’s actions.

The woman, who said she was pregnant at the time of the assault, claimed an officer touched her sexually without her consent.

The 40-year-old woman, who had been detained on November 11, was released from custody after The Tribune contacted immigration officials and persons from the Jamaican Consulate in The Bahamas got involved.

Her lawyers also applied for leave to issue a writ of habeas corpus concerning her. The application said she was never charged with a crime despite being detained for 40 days with her 11-year-old son.

An affidavit from the woman’s Bahamian fiance accompanied the application.

It said: “I have also been reliably informed through an anonymous caller who claims to be an immigration officer that the applicants have both been physically abused and that the first applicant has been sexually assaulted by an immigration officer at this undisclosed facility.”

The identities of the people involved have been withheld to protect the alleged victims.

The alleged victim tearfully recounted her experience and forwarded pictures purporting to show bruises on her body. They showed faint black marks on her arms, and her hair appeared badly cut.

She said officers claimed that her injuries were self-inflicted, but she insisted she had no access to objects to harm herself.