COOPER: WE’LL FIGHT BACK ON CRIME FEAR – Two campaigns are launched to counter international reports

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper yesterday announced the launch of two campaigns geared towards re-shaping the narrative about The Bahamas following negative global reports about crime in the country.

Mr Cooper said the campaigns, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business” and “I Love The Bahamas”, were launched yesterday and will run until June.

He said the launch underscores the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s reputation and represents a comprehensive approach to changing the current narrative about The Bahamas.

The move comes after the United States and Canada issued travel advisories for The Bahamas in response to the high murder rate.

Yesterday, Mr Cooper said the negative international reports represented only eight per cent of the online coverage about the country and are losing momentum.

“One interesting data finding is that the coverage and discussion of the advisory in The Bahamas was in many instances intertwined with coverage of the US Travel Warning about Jamaica,” he added.

“The level of engagement online and through news outlets globally for Jamaica surpassed that of The Bahamas by 43 per cent. As I said earlier, most tourist destinations carry at least a level two US advisory, as we do, which indicates that the US government advises visitors to take precautions, but Jamaica is at level 3, which means that the US State Department advises its citizens to reconsider travel to the destination.”

He said the government knows that concerns about a regional neighbour can cause a domino effect and is working to educate its international partners and travel audiences.

Meanwhile, efforts to increase travel appetite to The Bahamas and push the message that the country is a safe place are continuing, he added.

“Through strategic partnerships, targeted placements, and captivating content, we aim to not only mitigate the impact of crime-related concerns but also position The Bahamas to continue growing,” he said.

“We are determined to turn a negative into a positive, and we are determined that everyone in tourism-related businesses is part of the turnaround. There has been anecdotal data about a drop-off in visitors participating in local activities and some softening in booking trends. We must and will arrest and reverse that.”

Mr Cooper said his ministry’s hard work is already bearing fruit, with early data showing promising numbers.

He said officials have already seen an uptick in occupancy projections at the country’s largest resorts for the first three months this year when compared to 2023.

Tourism arrivals at the Lynden Pindling International Airport are also up by double digits, he said.

“Let me make it clear that we acknowledge that some pockets of stakeholders reporting a fall-off in activity and softening of bookings and were working with them hand and hand to improve what they are experiencing,” he added.

“We want to reassure the public that we are working diligently to re-stimulate interest and redirect traffic with our tourism ambassadors and the tourism development corporation, and while the recent travel advisory has undoubtedly posed challenges, it is incumbent upon us to navigate these turbulent waters with grace, resilience, and sobriety.”