COOPER: WE’LL FIGHT BACK ON CRIME FEAR – Two campaigns are launched to counter international reports

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
TOURISM Minister Chester Cooper yesterday announced the launch of two campaigns geared towards re-shaping the narrative about The Bahamas following negative global reports about crime in the country.
Mr Cooper said the campaigns, “Tourism is Everybody’s Business” and “I Love The Bahamas”, were launched yesterday and will run until June.
He said the launch underscores the government’s commitment to protecting the country’s reputation and represents a comprehensive approach to changing the current narrative about The Bahamas.
The move comes after the United States and Canada issued travel advisories for The Bahamas in response to the high murder rate.
Yesterday, Mr Cooper said the negative international reports represented only eight per cent of the online coverage about the country and are losing momentum.
“One interesting data finding is that the coverage and discussion of the advisory in The Bahamas was in many instances intertwined with coverage of the US Travel Warning about Jamaica,” he added.
“The level of engagement online and through news outlets globally for Jamaica surpassed that of The Bahamas by 43 per cent. As I said earlier, most tourist destinations carry at least a level two US advisory, as we do, which indicates that the US government advises visitors to take precautions, but Jamaica is at level 3, which means that the US State Department advises its citizens to reconsider travel to the destination.”
He said the government knows that concerns about a regional neighbour can cause a domino effect and is working to educate its international partners and travel audiences.
Meanwhile, efforts to increase travel appetite to The Bahamas and push the message that the country is a safe place are continuing, he added.
“Through strategic partnerships, targeted placements, and captivating content, we aim to not only mitigate the impact of crime-related concerns but also position The Bahamas to continue growing,” he said.
“We are determined to turn a negative into a positive, and we are determined that everyone in tourism-related businesses is part of the turnaround. There has been anecdotal data about a drop-off in visitors participating in local activities and some softening in booking trends. We must and will arrest and reverse that.”
Mr Cooper said his ministry’s hard work is already bearing fruit, with early data showing promising numbers.
He said officials have already seen an uptick in occupancy projections at the country’s largest resorts for the first three months this year when compared to 2023.
Tourism arrivals at the Lynden Pindling International Airport are also up by double digits, he said.
“Let me make it clear that we acknowledge that some pockets of stakeholders reporting a fall-off in activity and softening of bookings and were working with them hand and hand to improve what they are experiencing,” he added.
“We want to reassure the public that we are working diligently to re-stimulate interest and redirect traffic with our tourism ambassadors and the tourism development corporation, and while the recent travel advisory has undoubtedly posed challenges, it is incumbent upon us to navigate these turbulent waters with grace, resilience, and sobriety.”
Comments
immigrant 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Shouldn't reducing the rate of crime be the first step? Stop the flow of blood in the streets and there will be nothing to report.
John 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
There has been an almost two week lull in murders. Is that not an indication of progress?
John 1 hour, 58 minutes ago
Agreeing with the minister that it wasn’t the US State Department’s advisory on travel to The BaHAMAS that created the stir and panic, but the erroneous and exaggerated reporting in the matter, , by foreign news media and especially US news agencies. The Stare Department has the responsibility to keep all Americans safe and hundreds of these advisories are issued every year, hopefully when the advisory is downgraded, the media beill make a likewise frenzy and let the world know ‘The Bahamas is a safer place to visit.’ AND if there is questions about whether the rape actually occurred on Grand Bahama, government must continue to be the force behind a speedy and thorough investigation and ensure the results are made public and letting the chips fall where they may. . . AND whilst the fallout from the exaggerated and erroneous reporting may have appeared more disastrous than it really was, there are several factors that work in favor of The Bahamas and these factors will multiply the results of any governments’s effort to minimize the results of the media attack on The Bahamas. Firstly, many visitors to this country are repeat visitors. Some come here annually or even more often. So they have first hand information on what is going on in the country and they know The Bahamas is relatively safe and even more safe for visitors. . Secondly many visitors decide to come here by ‘word of mouth’ recommendation. And they are told where to go and where to avoid. And whilst cruise directors tell some passengers ‘it’s more safer to stay on the ship’ for their own selfish and greedy motives, the visitors get the information that it is ok to go to the beach or to Potters Cay or to the Fish Fry and to other popular places. Don’t travel alone and stay in groups when possible. . AND because of rising tensions in The Middle East and the possibility of wars escalating in that area, Americans are being advised , not only to avoid that area, but to stay closer to home. How much can Americans be closer to home than in The Bahamas? Say yes, Tal.
bobby2 1 hour, 29 minutes ago
Actually, due to concern about crime, visitors will still come by air & ship, however will stay on resorts property or ship. Travel away from safety of your accomodations assets will be avoided by travellers.
John 48 minutes ago
Do you know how many Bahamians travel abroad and they still venture out? Not in the high risk areas but they fulfill the purpose of the trip, whether it’s shopping, business or pleasure. Do you recall when the car rental plates were different from the regular plates in Florida and thugs started targeting the rentals and robbing tourists? Band several tourists got shot and killed? And so Florida decided to change the rental plates to look similar to the regular plates. And do you remember even more recently when there was a scam at the Car Rental Agencies in Florida. The agent would assign a vehicle to you and apparently give a duplicate key to someone else. They would follow you and when you made your first stop, they would use the duplicate key to enter your vehicle and take your belongings. Bahamians alone lost hundreds of thousands in cash and belongings. The car rental had to change to the current procedure where the customer randomly selects a vehicle then leaves the parking lot. Then there was the incidents where thieves were using scanners to unlock vehicles, not unlike they do to scam credit cards and raid the funds. Since tgere was no forced entry to tge vehicle, unsuspecting victims did not know they were robbed until the opened the trunk to retrieve their belongings. Crime is an ever evolving monster and it is universal. Caution is the key
