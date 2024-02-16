Suspect remanded over 283 breaches of his bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN who allegedly breached his bail 283 times over two years was remanded to prison yesterday.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Larry Burrows, 38, with 283 counts of violating bail condi- tions. Burrows was also charged with causing damage.

Burrows also allegedly broke his monitoring device and fled to the United States in 2022.

He was on bail after being charged with 15 counts of conspiracy to import a firearm. He and others allegedly planned to import firearms into the country between November 2017 and September 2020.

Burrows was reportedly extradited to The Bahamas last Friday

after he was arrested for illegal entry in Miami in September 2022. Burrows allegedly failed to sign in at the Quakoo Street Police Station and breached his residential curfew 283 times between May 18, 2022 and February 5, 2024.

He also allegedly broke his grey smart tag and strap monitoring device on May 19, 2022. Police reportedly found the damaged monitoring device in the bushes off Queen’s Highway in Andros after they were alerted that it was tampered with.

After pleading not guilty to all charges, he was denied bail.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his bail breach trial on March 6. His firearm trial begins on March 26.

Joel Seymour represented the accused.