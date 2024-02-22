Registrar General questioned over properties bought by Gibson between 2019 and 2023

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

REGISTRAR General Camille Gomez-Jones admitted under cross-examination yesterday that she could not say how Long Island MP Adrian Gibson bought properties between 2019 and 2023.

Mrs Gomez-Jones was asked about the property purchases days after she entered registration records of companies connected to the accused and conveyances of land Mr Gibson allegedly acquired into evidence.

She previously testified that police asked her to provide documents as part of their investigations.

When asked if any document included mortgages, Mrs Gomez-Jones said she couldn’t recall.

“So you can’t tell how these properties were purchased?” asked Mr Gibson’s lawyer, Damian Gomez, KC.

In response, Mrs Gomez-Jones said she had no way of knowing.

She also couldn’t confirm seeing trust documents related to Mr Gibson.

“Because I saw a vast amount of documents in respect to this matter, it would be difficult for me to say what exactly I saw at the time,” she said.

Yesterday, Mrs Gomez-Jones was also asked about the shareholders of companies involved in the case.

Regarding Elite Maintenance and Oaks Limited, she confirmed that neither Mr Gibson nor Mr Elwood Donaldson, the WSC’s former general manager, were listed as a company owner, according to the department records.

Mr Gibson is facing bribery, fraud and money laundering charges concerning his tenure as WSC executive chairman under the Minnis administration.

Police alleged that Mr Gibson failed to declare his interest in contracts awarded by the WSC.

The FNM politician is charged with Mr Donaldson, Jr, Rashae Gibson, his cousin, Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick. They have denied the allegations.

Mr Gomez, KC, Murrio Ducille, KC, Bryan Bastian, Ryan Eve, Raphael Moxey, Christina Galanos, Ian Cargill and Donald Saunders represent the defendants.

The Crown’s prosecutors are acting Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean and Rashied Edgecombe.