‘DODGING JURY DUTY IS SLOWING JUSTICE': Davis encourages people to carry out their civic duties

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said a significant challenge to swift justice is the avoidance of jury duty.
“Many Bahamians don’t want to serve,” he said. “We talk about swift justice, but we need to encourage people that when they’re called upon to provide service, to do so as part of their civil duty. But then anytime they see their name, they go try to make excuses to be excused.”
Mr Davis spoke during a Q&A session at the Fox Hill Community Centre, which featured constituency residents.
A man asked the prime minister about solutions to the lack of swift justice, stressing that delays have led to people becoming disgruntled waiting for resolutions.
Mr Davis said solving crimes isn’t the issue, with someone arrested or charged in 90 per cent of murder cases. He said the “elephant in the room” for many years is having the necessary resources available in the courts.
He said trials used to finish much quicker and noted the government’s plan to increase the number of judges.
“I would finish a murder trial with the judges within a week,” he said. “The longest trial I had back in the day in a murder was two weeks. That’s a long time. But today, a murder trial taking two, three months. So, something is happening. I’ve raised this matter as well, that we need to see why trials are taking so long.”
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe, who attended the event, said he plans to write Chief Justice Sir Ian Winder about various concerns.
“We now have 12 judges who all have five weeks vacation, which is 60 weeks a year, which is over a year of trial time,” he said. “So, we’ll tend to canvass all of the system issues that the prime minister is talking about and perhaps get a bit creative.”
Mr Munroe said there would be talks with the judiciary and private Bar members about expediting the trial process.
Comments
ExposedU2C 1 hour, 9 minutes ago
You show up as a juror but one of the lawyers does not show up, or another day the judge does not show up, or you find that most of your fellow jurors are unemployed or under employed D- educated imbeciles pre-disposed to finding any one more successful than themselves as guilty until proven innocent, etc., etc., etc.
Hard working individuals with a family to feed just don't have the time to contend with all of that nonsense which flies in the face of due process and justice for whomever is on trial. Our judicial system has been broken for decades with many talking all about the problems but no one able to address them.
moncurcool 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
So Davis and his gussy mae cabinet should lead by example and step up to be the ones doing their civic duty as jurors.
B_I_D___ 39 minutes ago
Hogwash...we've got a fresh batch of jurors in a holding pattern because the existing court cases are constantly getting delayed and postponed by lawyer shenanigans.
DillyTree 31 minutes ago
What utter nonsense! There are far bigger issues in the courts than simply showing up for jury duty. Even civil cases with no jury are taking forever -- we are 4 year in on what should be a simple matter. We have been wating for over 4 months for the judge to make a procedural ruling. There are far bigger problems in the courts than Mr. Davis is letting on. Don't blame it on the people!
And what is Mr. Davis doing to protect jurors who would serve in some of these murder cases? With witnesses being gunned down in the streets, why would a juror feel safe "doing his duty"? Are there means of protecting jurors from these thugs?
And it's bad enough jury lists are being issued with people's birth dates. Way to help with financial fraud and other scammers. Why not add our home addresses, phone numbers and NIB numbers...
Come on, Mr. Davis. The people deserve better!
Sickened 23 minutes ago
Davis is blaming the same people that he depends on for votes - and it's not even the fault of the citizens. The faults lie on all of the things detailed by my fellow commenters above. This man is really out to lunch. Maybe he's suffering from Jet Lag????
