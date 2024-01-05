DR KENT BAZARD – Daily resolve over annual resolutions

AS we stand on the threshold of a new year, it’s a tradition for many to embark on a journey of self-improvement through the ritual of New Year’s resolutions. We enthusiastically declare our intentions to shed those extra pounds, hit the gym religiously, or nally conquer our fitness goals.

We herald the arrival of January 1 as if it possesses magical powers to transform us into the best versions of ourselves.

Yet, as we know all too well, the enthusiasm that ignites our resolutions fizzles out as quickly as a rework on New Year’s Eve. Studies have shown that a mere 8% of people achieve their New Year’s resolutions. It’s a sobering statistic that highlights the futility of relying on annual resolutions to drive lasting change.

My journey through life has taught me that meaningful transformation doesn’t occur because we declare it on January 1. It happens through daily resolve and unwavering commitment to self-improvement. Let’s explore this concept together, drawing insights from the world of sports, where daily discipline reigns supreme.

The Illusion of the Resolution

The allure of New Year’s resolutions lies in the promise of a fresh start, a clean slate to leave behind our old habits and embrace new ones. It’s akin to starting a marathon at the sound of the starting gun, only to realize that true endurance is built not in a sprint but in the daily, consistent strides we take.

The Science of Consistency

In the realm of sports and fitness, champions aren’t forged in the crucible of annual resolutions but in the daily grind of training and discipline. Research in the Journal of Applied Psychology underscores the importance of consistent, small actions in achieving long-term goals. Athletes understand that success isn’t the result of one monumental effort but the cumulative effect of countless small victories.

The Power of Daily Habits

As a sports medicine professional, I’ve witnessed firsthand the impact of daily habits on an athlete’s performance. Whether it’s nutrition, training, or recovery, it’s the daily routines and choices that shape an athlete’s journey. In the same vein, replacing a bad habit with a good one requires a daily commitment. Just as an athlete doesn’t train solely on January 1, we shouldn’t expect our resolutions to materialise without daily effort.

Embracing Daily Resolve

Instead of pinning our hopes on the inspiration of a new year, I urge you to embrace daily resolve. Treat each day as an opportunity for self-improvement, a chance to make choices that align with your long-term goals. It’s not about grand declarations but about the unwavering determination to make better choices every day.

The Journey of Self-Improvement

Much like an athlete’s journey to excellence, the path of self-improvement is paved with setbacks and challenges. It’s about getting knocked down and summoning the strength to rise again, day after day.

Conclusion: A Daily Commitment to Excellence

As we bid farewell to one year and welcome another, let us engrave this truth in our hearts: Resolutions are transient, but resolve - the unwavering, daily commitment to self- improvement - is enduring.

It’s the small, consistent choices that accumulate into significant life changes. Whether you’re an athlete striving for excellence or someone on a quest for better health, remember that meaningful transformation occurs not on January 1st but in the daily choices you make.

So, as the fireworks light up the sky, heralding the arrival of a new year, let them serve as a reminder of the resolve that burns within you.

Embrace the daily journey of self-improvement, for that, my friends, is the true path to lasting change and the pursuit of your best self.

• Dr Kent Bazard is a Bahamian sports medicine physician, sports performance coach, sports nutrition specialist and founder of Empire Sports Medicine.

Our mission is to empower athletes to reach new heights while safeguarding their health and well-being. We understand the unique demands of sports activities, and we are dedicated to helping athletes prevent injuries, overcome challenges, optimise nutrition and performance.

Contact Empire Sports Medicine at:

242-364-2001