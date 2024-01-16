Man on bail accused of gun threats against two men

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A BUSINESSMAN was granted bail after he allegedly threatened two men with a gun at a bar on Blue Hill Road last weekend.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby charged Hugo Stubbs, 53, with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear.

Ian Cargill and Mark Penn represented the accused.

Stubbs is accused of threatening Michael Neely and Dejaneau Forbes with a loaded black Glock 27 .40 pistol at Higher Level Bar on January 12.

Stubbs was reportedly arrested at his residence as was the alleged weapon and 12 rounds of .40 ammunition.

After electing to continue his case before the magistrate, Stubbs pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor ASP Lincoln McKenzie objected to bail, citing the recent proliferation of gun-related crimes and the potential risk to the public.

Mr Cargill said his client had no pending matters before the court and was a fit candidate for bail. He said bail had been granted in similar cases, adding that Stubbs is a father of four and owns multiple businesses with 30 employees under his supervision.

Magistrate Coleby granted the defendant bail at $9,500 with one or two sureties. Under this bail, Stubbs must sign in at the South Beach Police Station every Monday through Saturday by 6pm.

The defendant was also warned not to interfere with any witnesses.

Stubbs’ trial begins on March 13.