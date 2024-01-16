UNITED IN PRAYER...but Christian leaders divided on death penalty

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
GREAT Commission Ministries president Bishop Walter Hanchell said yesterday that opposing the death penalty is against the will of God while retired Mount Tabor Senior Pastor Bishop Neil Ellis said if the government won’t enforce death penalty laws it should remove them from the books.
The comments of Bishop Ellis and Bishop Hanchell came after the Bahamas Christian Council held a National Day of Prayer event on Bay Street in response to the growing murder rate.
Dozens of Bahamians, government officials, and religious leaders from the Anglican, Catholic, Baptist, and Pentecostal denominations united in praying and singing in Rawson and Parliament squares.
Eleven people have been killed in one of the deadliest starts to a year in Bahamian history, with the victims ranging from a 16-year-old girl charging her phone in her home to a 57-year-old grandmother driving her family.
Last week, Reverend Harry Bain, during an Opening of the Legal Year event at Christ Church Cathedral, said he does not support the death penalty because “life is a gift from God and must be cherished”.
Last night, Bishop Hanchell said: “I believe in capital punishment because it is completely biblical.
“We need to go back to it and it is the only way we are going to see true change in this country when we start obeying the laws of God, when we go back to capital punishment, we go back to corporal punishment.”
Bishop Ellis said: “Well my views are simple, I don’t know if you bring it back because it’s here, it’s here.”
“You don’t have to bring back what’s here. My thing is if you are praying to solve problems and crime, at least keep the law you know.
“If you are not going to follow the law, take it off the books, but I don’t think it’s a question of bringing it back because it is already here now.”
Increased calls to reinstate the death penalty are common when serious crimes rise and typically decline when crime ebbs. Nothing suggests the recent expressions would lead to government action on the issue.
Last week, former Cabinet minister Leslie Miller said legislators lack the guts to make corporal punishment happen again. Education Minister Glenys Hanna Martín, however, said she wouldn’t join the bandwagon calling for the punishment because its return is unrealistic.
In 2006, the London-based Privy Council ruled that the country’s mandatory death sentence for convicted murderers was unconstitutional. Many believe the Privy Council would never uphold the death penalty.
Yesterday, Mr Davis said the prayer event allowed the country to come together to pray for God’s guidance and intervention.
“We must never lose faith in our power to make change, and we must never lose faith in one another,” he said.
“This is not blind faith. It is faith in the love and mercy of our God and in the courage and resolve of the Bahamian people. So, we pray, as King Jehoshaphat did when he faced crisis.
“He sought God in prayer, and the Lord responded, saying: ‘Take up your positions; stand firm and see the deliverance the Lord will give you. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged. Go out to face them tomorrow, and the Lord will be with you.”
Bishop Fernander said the prayer service was the beginning of a movement within the nation.
“We know that peace will not come to our streets until we take the gospel to every part of The Bahamas. In the weeks and months ahead, we will take over every part with a popup worship,” he said.
“Every place where they gather, every place that they smoke, get ready for God to show up.”
Comments
Sickened 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Since we're praying... I'll pray for the death penalty to be reinstated, you know... since it is a law and all. I also pray that everyone follows the laws on our books, including (and especially) the politicians dem and the police dem.
K4C 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Confirmed, The Bahamas is truly reverted to the 1800's
Confirmed, successive PLP and FNM governments have achieved their goals, of having a LOW IQ country
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Perhaps the pastors can be the executors put on their collars and pop necks government killing people is not the answer pastors or so they say they are do not mention what Happened to Cain the pastors who thirst for blood can sign up to do the state killings blood on their hands should be fitting enough for them
Sickened 1 hour, 1 minute ago
I would prefer if the police do the state killing so that we can avoid the chaos of the courts where lawyers are changed and call in sick solely for the purpose of delaying trials so that these thugs get bail. Our legal system is sickening.
birdiestrachan 52 minutes ago
The police should let the blood thirsty pastors do the killings to appease their thirst for blood in the USA A man who did the state executions when he became an old man was resmourful
hrysippus 16 minutes ago
Several hundred years ago Bishops of the Christian churches would regularly convict and condemn people who had a different belief of the teachings of Jesus to be burnt alive publicly. These were sick and evil men who understood the teachings about as well most people understand quantum mechanics. Did the church people who appeared to perform on Bat Street for the so called National Day of Prayer get paid for their performance? Are their actions governed by simple greed and a lust for the power of recognition? Do evil acts perpetuated by those falsely claiming to be speaking for God merit a retribution greater than that afforded to regular sinners? The pronouncements of these evil self-satisfied charlatans is justly sickening.
