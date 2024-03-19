PM CALLS FOR UN REFORM OVER GAZA: Davis hits out at veto used to block calls for ceasefire

By KEILE CAMPBELL

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to be “revamped and reformed” after the United States used its veto power to kill multiple draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed.

Mr Davis’ comments, which surprised some yesterday given this country’s relationship and reliance on the United States, came during a joint press conference in Botswana with President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Journalists asked Mr Davis if he agreed with some leaders of African countries that the UNSC, which has five permanent members with veto power, should be reformed.

“We all understand what’s going on in Israel right now,” he said. “I mean, there’s an outcry now, and because of countries exercising their veto power, nothing is happening to bring relief or to bring peace to the Middle East, and the time has come for the UN to be the UN and what it is established for to ensure peace is in the world, and peace will not be in the world as long as one country has the ability to say ‘no‘ to it.”

The US vetoed a UN resolution for a ceasefire for the third time last month, arguing it would undermine negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas, the militant organisation that attacked Israel in October, prompting months of hostilities.

President Masisi “concurred completely” with Mr Davis.

“These were brought about because of our common position with respect to how we look at the multilateral order, and so in coming together, there are great dividends to be drawn out of this collaboration and this relationship,” he said.

The Bahamas has repeatedly called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

In October, the country co-sponsored and voted in favour of a resolution calling for an “immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities between the involved parties”.

“The resolution also demanded the unhindered provision of essential humanitarian aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being, and humane treatment in compliance with international law,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

According to the Associated Press, more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the conflict began, including over 12,300 children and 8,400 women. Millions have been displaced.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed.

Many countries have long called for reforming the UNSC. In 2002, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said The Bahamas believed “the time has come for us to take the hard decisions and agree to a practical programme of reform that fully takes into account the need for equitable membership and for a more democratic and transparent council.”