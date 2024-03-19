PM CALLS FOR UN REFORM OVER GAZA: Davis hits out at veto used to block calls for ceasefire

By KEILE CAMPBELL
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis called for the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to be “revamped and reformed” after the United States used its veto power to kill multiple draft resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been killed.
Mr Davis’ comments, which surprised some yesterday given this country’s relationship and reliance on the United States, came during a joint press conference in Botswana with President Mokgweetsi Masisi.
Journalists asked Mr Davis if he agreed with some leaders of African countries that the UNSC, which has five permanent members with veto power, should be reformed.
“We all understand what’s going on in Israel right now,” he said. “I mean, there’s an outcry now, and because of countries exercising their veto power, nothing is happening to bring relief or to bring peace to the Middle East, and the time has come for the UN to be the UN and what it is established for to ensure peace is in the world, and peace will not be in the world as long as one country has the ability to say ‘no‘ to it.”
The US vetoed a UN resolution for a ceasefire for the third time last month, arguing it would undermine negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas, the militant organisation that attacked Israel in October, prompting months of hostilities.
President Masisi “concurred completely” with Mr Davis.
“These were brought about because of our common position with respect to how we look at the multilateral order, and so in coming together, there are great dividends to be drawn out of this collaboration and this relationship,” he said.
The Bahamas has repeatedly called for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.
In October, the country co-sponsored and voted in favour of a resolution calling for an “immediate and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities between the involved parties”.
“The resolution also demanded the unhindered provision of essential humanitarian aid to civilians throughout the Gaza Strip, as well as the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians who are being illegally held captive, demanding their safety, well-being, and humane treatment in compliance with international law,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the Associated Press, more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since the conflict began, including over 12,300 children and 8,400 women. Millions have been displaced.
More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed.
Many countries have long called for reforming the UNSC. In 2002, then-Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell said The Bahamas believed “the time has come for us to take the hard decisions and agree to a practical programme of reform that fully takes into account the need for equitable membership and for a more democratic and transparent council.”
Comments
Dawes 4 hours, 49 minutes ago
he who pays the bill will always want to have a say in how it is run. Just a quick look and the US contributes over 22% of the money paid to the UN. If it is 1 nation 1 vote then each should contribute the same (not going to happen).
Porcupine 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
"Having a say in how it is run" doesn't translate in being a bully. The world sees clearly who the US really is. Sometimes, just sometimes, perhaps we could stand on principle, and not just money. All eyes must be on minimizing human suffering immediately. We must understand the reason for the UN in the first place. Seems we missed history class and all events since its establishment. I am starting to believe that most Christians are ignorant and confused. I do not believe that might doesn't make right. The world order, as presently exists, needs radical and fundamental change. It is happening, while the US kicks and screams, and kills millions worldwide. We continue to worship mammon, expecting different results. Decency in our world is waning.
SP 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
This country’s relationship and reliance on the United States, has nothing to do with what is right and what is wrong! The Bahamas has every right to it's opinions regardless.
The United States knowingly providing munitions used to slaughter 30,000 Palestinians is unconscionable, cannot be justified, and will come full circle soon enough with far reaching negative effects for America.
The entire world rejects the gross hypocrisy of the United States.
Porcupine 4 hours, 17 minutes ago
Agreed!
TalRussell 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
How much travel abroad. --- Before you start bitching about complex world issues as are outlined --- Are a reach, --- Far too many pay levels,--- Above the salary scale of a premiership who left 3018 potholes, - gunning to be patched.back home in their island colony. --- You couldn't make it up, now, could you. --- Yes?
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 54 minutes ago
Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis's call for action at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resonates deeply with the collective aspiration for a world founded on principles of empathy and equality. His initiative reflects a profound belief in the enduring essence of humanity's noble qualities amidst the complexities of political and economic dynamics.
In endorsing Prime Minister Davis's stance, we affirm our commitment to fostering a global community where compassion and fairness are guiding principles in international relations. His call highlights the imperative for concerted efforts to address pressing issues, transcending borders and ideologies.
At its core, Prime Minister Davis's appeal underscores the unwavering belief that humanity possesses the capacity for positive change, even in the face of formidable challenges. It serves as a reminder that, despite differences, a shared commitment to justice and humanity unites us all.
Echoing his sentiments, we express solidarity with those who champion peace, justice, and equality on the world stage. Let us heed this call to action, recognizing that by standing together, we can create a future defined by compassion, cooperation, and progress for all.
Sickened 3 hours, 1 minute ago
It appears that Botswana paid for Davis' trip in full? His siding with Africa over the US was the cost of admission. The entire PLP get a free trip out of it - nothing more - and the people of The Bahamas have to wait for a backhand slap from Big Brother. Davis is out of his depth in this again.
TalRussell 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
Once lured under Botswana's spell. --- Expect the Premiership to perform [a full body move] in whatever direction the [wind blows], which is pleasing for the People's Republic of China (PRC). --- You couldn't make it up, now, could you, how quickly can you return --- Speaking in [Setswana tongues]..--- Yes?
hrysippus 40 minutes ago
Of course the UN needs reform but such talk is like leaves blowing in the wind. It is instructive to know how and why this organization came about; it was years and tears of great compromise by the politicians of the more powerful countries after millions of their soldiers and civilians had been slaughtered in the two World Wars. The formation of the UN was paid for by the sacrifice of those major countries. The big countries might find this recommendation from the elected leader of a a country so small that only something a bit over 100,000 make up the electoral role.
IAmOne 2 minutes ago
The “big countries might find this recommendation” what? (Not being snarky, it just seems you didn’t complete this thought and I’m genuinely interested to hear the full take.)
