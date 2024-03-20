Tourist dies in boating accident

A TOURIST has died after a boating accident on Wednesday afternoon near Eleuthera.

The 67-year-old man from Montero, US, was reportedly taking part in a diving excursion in waters near Winding Bay at about 4.25pm with family members when he was struck by a vessel.

He suffered severe injuries to the upper body, police reported, and was retrieved from the water, where resucitation efforts were made until the arrival of a doctor, who confirmed no signs of life.

Investigations continue.

• Police also reported a loaded firearm being confiscated on Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6pm, mobile patrols in the Wellington Street area saw a lone man dressed in dark clothing acting suspiciously. The man fled on seeing the officers. Searching the area, officers found a firearm containing ammunition.