Darville: Did Equinor pay penalties for oil spill?

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN environmentalist is asking whether Equinor has paid financial penalties associated with the environmental damage caused by an oil spill in 2019 and inadequate efforts to remedy the spill.

Joseph Darville, the executive chairman of Save the Bays, said there is still proof of oil and contamination in the forest, wetland areas, and a nearby quarry in the East Grand Bahama area that was affected.

“We know what was cleaned up properly and left unfinished," he said yesterday. "So, that situation is still pending proper action. And the outstanding question is what was the penalty monetarily paid to the people of The Bahamas, specifically to Grand Bahama, with respect to the massive destruction of our environment?”

Mr Darville believes the oil contamination will have a long-lasting impact on the environment.

He said: “Since the spill, and as recently as three weeks ago, I visited that area, and if you could find one bird in that area, you are lucky because birds are extremely sensitive to the odours of oil and petrol, so they will not come near the land even this long after the spill.”

He said Environment Minister Vaughn Miller recently expressed interest in visiting the site with him.

In September 2019, Hurricane Dorian ripped the domes off two storage tanks at Equinor, spilling five million gallons of crude oil into the surrounding forest and wetlands north of the South Riding Point plant.

Equnior has since sold the plant to another company.

When contacted on Thursday, Permanent Secretary David Davis in the Ministry of the Environment said investigations are continuing into the oil spill and other environmental incidents in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Mr Davis expressed dissatisfaction with the cleanup in East Grand Bahama, and noted that investigations are still ongoing into last year’s fuel spill at the Buckeye jetty terminal.

“Yes, they are all matters to be determined, and where there was negligence, the law will take its course," he said. "The one at Buckeye has been an increasing concern, not only the oil spill, but the emissions affecting the residents of Pinder’s Point. We are also taking a new look at it to see what can be done."

Mr Davis mentioned that investigations are also underway into a recent spill in North Abaco, but would not disclose any details. He referred The Tribune to the director at Environmental Health Services. However, attempts to contact director Lorna Williams proved unsuccessful up to press time.