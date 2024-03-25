GAIN AN EDGE – Sophia Walker: BTVI helping to boost and enhance employment skills

IT has been over ten years since Sophia Walker began serving on Programme Advisory Committees (PAC) of the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute (BTVI). It’s a role she takes seriously as she recognises that such committees ensure students are abreast of contemporary industry trends, readying them for the world of work. “These committees are crucial to providing skills and training for people wishing to enter their chosen fields, while enhancing the skillset of those currently employed. I was in the corporate arena for over 20 years, spanning several industries in positions from entry level to vice president before deciding to focus on growing my own company. My fellow PAC members and I offer our expertise and the best insight into the required level of education and training needed to meet labour market needs,” said Ms Walker.

“Further, as committees, we are provided opportunities for networking and mentoring, learning from each other, supporting one another, and by extension the students of BTVI and the wider community,” she added.

Over the years, Ms Walker has been a member of BTVI’s Business PAC, but has also served as Chairperson of the Information Technology (IT) and Electronics PAC. The Technology Management professional has over 18 years of experience and expertise in project management, graphic and web design, IT and data management, and is currently the owner of AIFOS Design & Consulting.

Ms Walker said she takes her advisory responsibilities seriously, noting that it is imperative to ensure the curriculum is industry-driven and relevant for current and future jobs.

“It’s been a dynamic process of continuous programme improvement. As industries grow and change and the needs of clients too, programmes are continually monitored and adapted to ensure effectiveness and relevance,” she said.

Offering over 40 programmes, BTVI recognises the need for industry input. PACs ensure programme alignment with current industry standards, help develop curriculum, maintain quality, offer networking opportunities and facilitate continuous improvement.

Meanwhile, Acting Associate Vice President of Academic Affairs, Dr Pleshette McPhee emphasised that student success drives the committees.

“Our PAC members benefit students by ensuring they learn relevant skills, gain real world insight, network with industry professionals, boost their employability and enjoy an improved learning experience,” said Dr McPhee.

“Overall, we look for PAC members who are able to bring a combination of industry experience, subject matter expertise and a commitment to TVET, making them valuable contributors to our programme development and improvement efforts,” she added.

• “Gain An Edge is a collaboration of Lyford Cay Foundations, the Bahamas Technical and Vocational Institute and the University of The Bahamas aimed at promoting a national dialogue on issues surrounding education. To share your thoughts, email gainanedge@tribunemedia.net.