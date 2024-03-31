Renward Wells airlifted to Florida

Former Cabinet Minister Renward Wells has been airlifted to Florida after being taken ill last week.

Mr Wells had been admitted to Princess Margaret Hospital on Wednesday afte rnot feeling well. He has now been airlifted to Florida to undergo additional testing. A statement from his publicist said that the testing had been requested by his doctors in The Bahamas.

Mr Wells has been accompanied by his wife, Sarah.

The statement said: "Mr Wells is expected back in New Providence at the conclusion of these tests. He remains alert, in high spirits and grateful for the outpouring of prayers, support and well wishes from the Bahamian people."

A previous statement denied that Mr Wells had suffered a heart attack after claims made online, and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he had visited the former Bamboo Town MP and said he was "doing well" last week.

Mr Wells served as minister of health and minister of transport and local government under the Minnis administration.