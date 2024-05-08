Bahamas last CARICOM member to recognise Palestine as a state

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
CABINET formally recognised Palestine as a state yesterday, making The Bahamas the last CARICOM country to do so.
The Bahamas joins at least 141 other countries in recognising Palestine, though the move is at odds with the United States of America, its main trading partner.
Israel has repeatedly rebuffed efforts to recognise Palestine, with its government saying earlier this year that recognition “would be a massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism and would prevent any future peace settlement.”
Recognition of Palestine has increased since war broke out in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.
More than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since hostilities began, including over 14,000 children and 9000 women. The war has led to a humanitarian crisis, including the collapse of Palestine’s healthcare system.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday: “The government of The Bahamas believes that recognition of the state of Palestine strongly demonstrates The Bahamas’ commitment to the principles espoused in the Charter of the United Nations and to the right of self-determination of peoples as articulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).”
“The Bahamas became an independent nation in 1973 as an act of self-determination. Therefore, The Bahamas supports the legal right of the Palestinian people of self-determination ‘to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development’.”
Yesterday, former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said the “government has probably taken a principled position on the view of statehood of Palestine, which governments are wont to do”.
He added: “We understand and appreciate that most of the G-20 countries don’t subscribe to this. The US is our most important trading partner. When we make decisions like this, their views must always be a part of our consideration. Perhaps that’s why it took so long.”
Baha10 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
Why “buck heads” with the “powers that be” upon whom our Economy depends and from whom we seek assistance in times of disaster?!? Makes absolutely no sense … stay out of World Politics and focus selfishly on making decisions that will benefit The Bahamas. One thing is for sure when the next Hurricane decimates us, we don’t want to be told “Call Gaza”!
DDK 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Well done, Bahamas!!
Jetflt 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Way to go, Bahamas!!! You now support terrorists because that's who Palestinians have obviously been supporting for years?
Proguing 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
It's not the Palestinians who are the colonisers and who are committing genocide...
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 32 minutes ago
By this ridiculous logic, when the more fanatical among those of Haitian heritage in The Bahamas seek to create their own state wihin our nation, sleazy and slimy Freddy Boy Mitchell and corrupt dumbo Davis will propose that they be given all of Abaco or perhaps all of Grand Bahama as their new sovereign home state to hoist their flag over with Henfield as their first president. Yes indeed fellow Bahamians, the new state to be known as Little Baha-Haiti is on the horizon under this PLP government.
These two fools, sleazy and slimy Freddy Boy Mitchell and corrupt dumbo Davis, will dutifully spit in the eyes of the U.S. government whenever their ChiCom masters instruct them to do so.
avidreader 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
How wonderful it would be if complex issues could be resolved by the exchange of snide and bitter comments! The issue at hand is very complex and stretches far back in history. Much further back than the Balfour Declaration of 1917 or the British Mandate over Palestine that ended in May of 1948. The resentments and prejudices run very deep and are difficult for "outsiders" to understand fully. The Palestinian people have no champion. They were expelled from the kingdom of Jordan in 1970 after disturbances there. They have been dispossessed by another "tribe" who see them as obstacles to territorial expansion. Not an enviable position to occupy. The Swedish diplomat Folke Bernadotte paid the ultimate price in 1948 for his support for a two state solution which has never been implemented and very likely never will be. The question was asked in the early days of Israeli independence, "Must we swim in an Arab sea"?
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
It matters not because they do not respect us but the God of Abraham Isaac and Jacob values the lives of Palestine just as much as the lives of Israel’s innocent women and children their blood will cry out to a just God and his justice will prevail all men will pass away from the scene But the all mighty God will remain
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Israel became a state in 1948 and they continue to push the people they meet there in smaller spaces Something like what happened to the Indians the Australias the South Africans New Zealand, it is Said that if man would learn from history what lessons it would teach
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
It seems GBP had those ideas big iron gates by eight mile rock and pinders point gates by the beach also do not forget the pass so that it does not happen again
TalRussell 20 minutes ago
The whole truth has been that those big ideas of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) have never been made to beg on bended knee in apology for their curfew enforced 'dusk to dawn' secured wrought iron gates'. --- Yes?
