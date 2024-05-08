Bahamas last CARICOM member to recognise Palestine as a state

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

CABINET formally recognised Palestine as a state yesterday, making The Bahamas the last CARICOM country to do so.

The Bahamas joins at least 141 other countries in recognising Palestine, though the move is at odds with the United States of America, its main trading partner.

Israel has repeatedly rebuffed efforts to recognise Palestine, with its government saying earlier this year that recognition “would be a massive and unprecedented reward to terrorism and would prevent any future peace settlement.”

Recognition of Palestine has increased since war broke out in Gaza after the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

More than 34,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed since hostilities began, including over 14,000 children and 9000 women. The war has led to a humanitarian crisis, including the collapse of Palestine’s healthcare system.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday: “The government of The Bahamas believes that recognition of the state of Palestine strongly demonstrates The Bahamas’ commitment to the principles espoused in the Charter of the United Nations and to the right of self-determination of peoples as articulated in the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (ICESCR).”

“The Bahamas became an independent nation in 1973 as an act of self-determination. Therefore, The Bahamas supports the legal right of the Palestinian people of self-determination ‘to freely determine their political status and freely pursue their economic, social and cultural development’.”

Yesterday, former Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said the “government has probably taken a principled position on the view of statehood of Palestine, which governments are wont to do”.

He added: “We understand and appreciate that most of the G-20 countries don’t subscribe to this. The US is our most important trading partner. When we make decisions like this, their views must always be a part of our consideration. Perhaps that’s why it took so long.”