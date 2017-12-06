‘Missing’ Detainee Was Flown To Haiti

By SANCHESKA DORSETT
Tribune Staff Reporter
A 35-year-old man detained by Immigration and who has not contacted his family for nearly three weeks has been flown to Haiti, Director of Immigration William Pratt said yesterday.
In an interview with The Tribune, Mr Pratt said Jean Rony Jean-Charles was sent to Port au Prince, Haiti on November 24 after not being able to prove he was in the country legally.
However, representatives from the Haitian Embassy told The Tribune they have no record of Mr Jean-Charles being repatriated.
When contacted Kerl Chatelier, First Secretary of the Haitian Embassy, said when the Immigration Department is sending suspected illegal immigrants back to Haiti his embassy is notified of the individuals involved.
“In the case of Jean Rony Jean–Charles we don’t know anything about him. His name is not on the list,” said Mr Chatelier.
When questioned about the discrepancy, Mr Pratt said he was “unsure” and can only say he was “told the man was repatriated.”
On Tuesday, the family of Mr Jean-Charles said they were unsure whether he was “alive or dead” or was “illegally deported” after allegedly not being allowed to speak to him or visit him in nearly three weeks.
In an emotional interview, Clotilda Jean-Charles, 36, told The Tribune that she only wants to know what happened to her brother but no one at the Detention Centre or the Department of Immigration will give her answers.
Ms Jean-Charles said her brother, who she said was born and raised in the Bahamas to Haitian parents, was taken into custody by immigration officers during a raid on September 15.
“He was repatriated on November 24 to Haiti and the family should have known that. I am here at the headquarters on Hawkins Hill so I do not know why when they went to visit him they were not told he was sent to Haiti,” Mr Pratt said Wednesday.
“I do not know who they spoke with, so I really don’t know why there were not told. He was here illegally and could not prove that he was here legally so he was sent home. We have discrepancies about the proof he attempted to provide but we will reserve that for the courts because his lawyer is apparently taking this to the Supreme Court. They can come and provide us with additional proof and we will allow him back in the country but if we were satisfied that he should have been here he would not have been repatriated.”
Despite an admission from Mr Pratt the Mr Jean-Charles was repatriated, the family’s lawyer Fred Smith, QC, said he believes “something happened” to Mr Jean- Charles while he was at the Detention Centre.
He is asking the Department of Immigration for proof of the repatriation.
“I spoke with Mr Pratt and he told me Jean-Charles was deported,” Mr Smith said. “I asked to see a deportation order. He said there was not one and that he had not been deported and that he had been repatriated. He did not tell me where but I assume to Haiti, given that Jean-Charles’ mother was from Haiti.
“I am asking for confirmation of what has happened to my client, copies of all relevant papers relating to his arrest, detention and eventual removal from the Bahamas if in fact that has occurred, confirmation of where he was sent to and confirmation that he was provided with financial means.
“In the meantime, not having any official word as to his whereabouts, I am filing a motion on my client’s behalf in respect of his right to counsel. My client was born in the Bahamas and has never travelled abroad. His family are extremely worried about him. If he has indeed been removed to Haiti, he knows nobody there and he has no means.
“Further, if, as the Department of Immigration told me that he was removed on November 24, 2017, his family are even more anxious and worried, as they have not heard from him. He has not called, he has not left any messages and he has disappeared.
“The information provided is even more troubling to the family, as the family has been constantly attempting since September to secure Mr Jean Charles’ release and in doing so have produced various papers at the immigration building at Hawkins Hill. At no time were they told that JC was to be removed from the Bahamas.”
On Monday, Mr Smith was physically removed from the Detention Centre after he was blocked from seeing Mr Jean-Charles.
In an interview after the incident, Mr Smith said he went to the Detention Centre at 10am to see his client. On arrival, Mr Smith said he was given the run around after first being told to wait and then instructed to “make an appointment” at the Immigration Department on Hawkins Hill in order to see the detainee.
After exchanging words with immigration officers, Mr Smith was asked to leave the property, and after refusing, he was forcibly removed.
Yesterday, Mr Pratt admitted that an appointment is not needed to see anyone at the Detention Centre as long as the visitor shows up during visiting hours.
Dawes 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Whatever your feelings on immigration this is a very worrying story. How can no one seem to know what has happened to this person. Even if he was deported surely immigration would have to go through the correct channels and have evidence to show this was the case. Government needs to very quickly clean up this mess in a transparent manner and then ensure it never happens again. This does not make the Bahamas look good. We should always follow the law of the land no matter what.
jamaicaproud 1 hour, 7 minutes ago
People ask why I comment. 1. I can, but 2. You guys need to learn from my own country. If you support the abuse of a set of people based on whatever criteria, one day the goals posts will change, your Police and Army will be all powerful, and your sons and daughters will be stopped at random for whatever reason.
Sickened 13 minutes ago
Too right! Minnis - you had better get a grip on this soon before we start marching and demanding better.
yari 1 hour, 32 minutes ago
“I am asking for confirmation of what has happened to my client, copies of all relevant papers relating to his arrest, detention and eventual removal from the Bahamas if in fact that has occurred, confirmation of where he was sent to and confirmation that he was provided with financial means." Everything there seems reasonable except for providing him with financial means. If the Bahamas provided every deportee with financial means we would go under.
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
I do not buy the Haitian story that they know no one in Haiti and have never visited Haiti. Who didthey know in the Bahamas when they came to the Bahamas illegally? Fred Smith is a dramaKing he loves the lime light and attention. When he was asked did this man apply for citizen ship. He said he did not know. that is strange indeed he should know. They know exactly where This man is.. it is all a big show for people who do not know any better.
If there is the claim that Haitians are treated so badly in the Bahamas why do they continue to comefor bad treatment?? the 250 just vanished into thin air. I was on a plane with a Haitian woman. she held a cell phone in her hand all the time. to contact her people I suppose, she could not speak English** they are smarter than many Bahamians.
John 59 minutes ago
birdiestrachan: "
." Why do you take every opportunity to bash Bahamians? If the situation was not such an unfortunate and distressful situation for the family,one would suggest maybe immigration needs to send you off to a strange land for a while, just so you can appreciate Bahamians and this country more
birdiestrachan 53 minutes ago
No way I am all for the Bahamas and Bahamians. I only meant to say some are very slick and some Bahamians fall for it. note John. sorry if I came across the wrong way.
stillwaters 52 minutes ago
Bottom line- Haitians have overpopulated their country. They are spilling over into our country and are we soon to look like this too?
by stillwaters
stillwaters 51 minutes ago
Serious stuff!!!!!
TheMadHatter 49 minutes ago
I was told by someone "in the know" that the Bahamas historically used to be a part of Haiti.
We were the northern Haitian territories. Some "uppity" Bahamians, back in the day, chased many of them out and also engaged in a breeding war having many children. I do remember growing up hearing about my grandmother and great grandmother and others in the communities in those days having many children
So what has been happening over the past 4 decades is simply Haitians reclaiming what is rightfully theirs. Those who know history and understand the law are aware of this...i was told...such as police officers - for example - and that is the reason why the cars driving around with Haitian flags (contrary to the flag law) are never booked and fined. The officers have likely been told that such a fine would be appealed all the way to the Supreme Court which after the facts came out would rule in the driver's favour. Additionally this would open a can of worms whereby our true sovereignty would be revealed and the Bahamian flag would be ordered to be lowered at Government House.
The maintenance of this secret has consumed much time and resources. But i was told the truth will be revealed after the arrests begin in January. These are terrible times for so-called true true Bahamians
jamaicaproud 28 minutes ago
lol
OldFort2012 22 minutes ago
Actually the Bahamas was historically part of the sea bottom.
And thanks to global warming we will return to our motherland very soon. Then we can stop bothering the world with all this nonsense.
Sickened 11 minutes ago
LOL!
sealice 6 minutes ago
if you sell the stuff you smokin you ga be rich bro!!
stillwaters 48 minutes ago
Madhatter is the correct name for you!!!!!!!
jusscool 40 minutes ago
Prime example of some government workers in government offices not doing their jobs. No reason why every person repatriated from this country doesn't have the proper paperwork stating this. Person or persons are slipping and needs to be weeded out!. When this kind of thing happens,it makes the entire country look bad. Fixit please.
TheMadHatter 35 minutes ago
Not only that, but the idea of jailing repeat offenders cannot be done if we dont know they were here before. Digital fingerprint scanners like the US immigration have at the airport?
Wonder how many tons of aragonite one of those would cost (at the going rate of $2 per ton)?
John 31 minutes ago
The Mad Hatter:
well looks like all the clowns are coming out of the woodwork today. Never in History has it been recorded that Haiti was ever a part of the Bahamas of vice versa. Yes the two countries have long and deep historical ties as Haiti was one of the first free countries in the Caribbean post slavery. It managed to build a strong and independent economy and attempted to buy its independence from France. However as was always done with black people France 'swing' Haiti. After it made the agreement with Haiti it also made all the other countries of the free world to NOT trade with Haiti else face the consequences. So Haiti became a nation unto itself and its economy collapsed. It continues to be among the poorest countries in the world today.
