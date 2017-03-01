Christie 'Regrets' Hand Gesture And Apologises In The House

VIDEO Prime Minister Perry Christie raises middle finger

PRIME Minister Perry Christie has expressed "regret" for sticking up his middle finger at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) event earlier this week, saying in hindsight he would not have made the offensive gesture.

The Prime Minister, 73, seemed remorseful in the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning as he apologised to colleagues and the nation, explaining that he recognised his wrongdoing.

He added that his actions emboldened young people who he did not want to think that the hand gesture "is me".

Mr Christie said it was his hope that all who attended the event and witnessed his conduct now know that it was something "I wish I didn't do".

The apology comes as Mr Christie was subject of much ridicule and criticism on Tuesday after he 'flipped the bird' during a PLP event on Monday night during an explanation of his response to allegations that he owned condominiums appropriated from his position of power.

