Christie 'Regrets' Hand Gesture And Apologises In The House

By KHRISNA VIRGIL
Deputy Chief Reporter
kvirgil@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Perry Christie has expressed "regret" for sticking up his middle finger at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) event earlier this week, saying in hindsight he would not have made the offensive gesture.
The Prime Minister, 73, seemed remorseful in the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning as he apologised to colleagues and the nation, explaining that he recognised his wrongdoing.
He added that his actions emboldened young people who he did not want to think that the hand gesture "is me".
Mr Christie said it was his hope that all who attended the event and witnessed his conduct now know that it was something "I wish I didn't do".
The apology comes as Mr Christie was subject of much ridicule and criticism on Tuesday after he 'flipped the bird' during a PLP event on Monday night during an explanation of his response to allegations that he owned condominiums appropriated from his position of power.
See Thursday's Tribune for the full story
Comments
bahamiangal 1 hour, 55 minutes ago
Another Teachable Moment.
TalRussell 1 hour, 52 minutes ago
Comrades! MP's from across both sides Honourable House of Assembly were today deeply moved and some tears were shed as the PM openly and calmly put aside the politician in him to take the statesman's role as he stood to clarify his hand gesture against manufactured accusations that attempted challenging his character as PM. A class act from a humble people's representative , so rarely on display in years in politics, or visible on the floor the People's House.
themessenger 34 minutes ago
Tal, you're in danger of descending to Birdie's level which is about as low as you can go.
Honestman 1 hour, 48 minutes ago
Christie's middle finger gesture is the least of his many crimes these last five years. No "Academy Award" performance in the HOA will prevent him from being judged by the Bahamian people in a few months' time. He will be judged and found guilty and the next tears will be his.
thephoenix562 9 minutes ago
So true
B_I_D___ 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
Sorry...it's inexcusable, and just a prime example of the way he, and his colleagues deal with things...disagree with them or call them out and it's a big F+++ Y++...tell them no in a referendum and they say F+++ Y++ we are going to do it anyways. That's the way they roll. Just embarrassing now that around the world, in the press, we have the Prime Minister of the Bahamas standing there with his finger in the air. Disgraceful. Time and time again, the man has proven lack of leadership and should stand down...this gesture just cements that fact. But, as the PLP go, they won't resign over anything, no matter how much ill repute it brings upon the country.
lkalikl 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Fook PGC, his bird and his BS apology.
TigerB 1 hour ago
My mind ran on the PM saying Sarkis of the former Baha Mar needed his head examine ahahaha, hummm seems everything goes full circle ahahaha. But the PM has two clowns in Alfred Gray and Fitzgerald covering his back!!
TalRussell 57 minutes ago
Comrades! Please, spare the PM from such hypocrisy. Can you think of another gesture that is more used to express how we Bahamalander's - does feel about someone, or something?
To listen to the talk show hosts, you'd think the 2017 General Election's results, are about to be decided on "da PM's finger?
.......////https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0NJXoWATcM
themessenger 32 minutes ago
Tal, I'll say it again in case you missed it the first time; you're in danger of descending to Birdie's level which is about as low as you can go.
TalRussell 16 minutes ago
Comrade TheMessenger, some of us possess the disciplined ability to foretell what is going to happen between the two main political parties come rungin of the 2017 General Election bell.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID