Breaking News: Christie Loses Centreville Seat By Four Votes

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie's defeat in the Centreville seat he had held for 40 years was officially confirmed on Friday morning when an all-night recount revealed he lost to the Free National Movement's (FNM) Reece Chipman by four votes.

After counting was finally completed on Friday morning, Mr Chipman received 1,909 votes to Mr Christie's 1,905 with others receiving 197 and one protest ballot.

Given the closeness of the poll, Mr Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party have the option to challenge the result in the Election Court.

Mr Christie had won Centreville for eight successive terms but was swept out of power with his government in the general election on Wednesday as the FNM won 35 seats to four.

The full list of official results is expected to be be released by the Parliamentary Commissioner on Friday.