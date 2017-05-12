Breaking News: Christie Loses Centreville Seat By Four Votes

FORMER Prime Minister Perry Christie's defeat in the Centreville seat he had held for 40 years was officially confirmed on Friday morning when an all-night recount revealed he lost to the Free National Movement's (FNM) Reece Chipman by four votes.
After counting was finally completed on Friday morning, Mr Chipman received 1,909 votes to Mr Christie's 1,905 with others receiving 197 and one protest ballot.
Given the closeness of the poll, Mr Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party have the option to challenge the result in the Election Court.
Mr Christie had won Centreville for eight successive terms but was swept out of power with his government in the general election on Wednesday as the FNM won 35 seats to four.
The full list of official results is expected to be be released by the Parliamentary Commissioner on Friday.
Comments
TalRussell 7 hours, 33 minutes ago
Comrades! On May 10, 2017, the voters proved that they were ready grow Bahamaland's democracy. Former law partner Perry - it shouldn’t be taking you three days to find out who has won the Centerville constituency. Time take a page out the resignation instructional manual of that other law partner Papa Hubert!
banker 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Amen and Amen.
MassExodus 7 hours, 18 minutes ago
As Bahamians say. Carry ya ass.
Emac 7 hours, 17 minutes ago
I don't care if he had lost by one vote! As long as he has lost his seat, that's a good thing for the Bahamas. Now Christie, your legacy should be aligned with those of baby Doc and other leaders who rob their countries til the very last moment, when they were no longer able to hold on to power. Carry your sad ass. You do not deserve any thanks or gratitude from the Bahamian people. I just wish they lock your delusional tail up for all the wrong you have done. Good riddance!!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 7 hours, 6 minutes ago
Amen. But we the people should have no intention of letting him and his family ride off into the sunset with their ill-gotten unjust riches. It sickens me to think he will be drawing very handsome pension and other benefits from our Public Treasury and National Insurance Fund for the rest of his life if Minnis shows no back bone and walks away from properly constituting a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the mega-millions of dollars stolen from the Bahamian people. It would be a travesty and betrayal for Minnis to let Christie getaway scot-free while he (Minnis) tries to heave on to the backs of Bahamian taxpayers huge increases in government taxes and fees because of the mega-millions of dollars stolen over the last five years by the corrupt Christie-led PLP government.
MassExodus 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Who suggested that? Investigate, and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.
DDK 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Mostly Mudda suggested that. Welcome back Mudda. Glad you did not take sick lol!
Clamshell 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
Maybe, with a little luck, his next 5-year term will be at a certain Fox Hill constitutency ... one that comes with two buckets.
proudloudandfnm 6 hours, 52 minutes ago
Fitting. His career should end exactly as it existed. In total failure.
Took a long time for Centerville to grow up. 43 years. Hope it sticks.
hj 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
"God can't stop me now" This is what you get for be an arrogant .... Why don't you join your family in Atlanta. I understand they are already there,or am I wrong?
lazybor 6 hours, 46 minutes ago
This was'nt unexpected
TalRussell 5 hours, 48 minutes ago
Comrades! Shouldn't there also be a discussion if two of only 4 PLP's elected - Philip "Brave" Davis in Cat Island, Rum Cay, and Glenys Hanna-Martin in Englerston - might not also consider resigning and never taking their seats in the People's Honourable House of Assembly?
banker 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
I have a story about Glenys. I knew that I was going to a Canadian university (I worked my butt off landscaping around PI to get the money). However due to some confusion on my part, I missed the enrollment deadline for the more prestigious university that I really wanted to go for. So a lesser university was still open to me (cheaper and its credits were totally transferable in the second year where I eventually went).
Anyway I was talking to an English prof and he detected my slight Bahamian accent. He asked me where I was from. I told him The Bahamas. He said that when he started teaching some 10-15 years ago, he had another Bahamian student. It was Glenys. She is the daughter of A.D., and my grandfather had a lot of respect for A.D. when he resigned from Swindling's cabinet, because Swindling was criminal.
So I said to the prof that he must have a good opinion of Bahamian students. He said that he couldn't remember much about her class work. I said that was memorable in itself. Little did I know that the prof was predicting her legacy --little would be remembered about her. Now A.D., that's a different story.
Sickened 5 hours, 37 minutes ago
We need to start an official investigation on Perry and the rest of them. Once started we can notify other countries of this investigation and any and all assets held abroad in their or their family's members name should be frozen until the investigation is concluded.
BaronInvest 5 hours, 5 minutes ago
Hah, I paid 100$ to 3 people for not voting for him. Who was the 4th? Foreign Interest!!!
banker 4 hours, 29 minutes ago
.........................
self - censored.
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 30 minutes ago
The last four voters in Centreville who voted for Reece Chipman should be declared anonymous national heros for their outstanding service to our country.
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 18 minutes ago
Mr: Christie has stolen nothing, I am happy he lost, he can go on now and enjoy his bonous time that God has allotted to him. He fought the good fight. He may have lost the battle, but he will win the war. Man look on the outside but God sees the heart, They can rejoice as much as they like. but it will not last.
The USA has their Donald Trump and the Bahamas has their :Roc with doc"
OMG 2 hours, 43 minutes ago
All I can assume Birdie is that you are one of the favoured who has had handouts, jobs or other benefits from the PLP. Can't you get it through your more than thick skull that the past government not only increased taxes dramatically and not only spent it but borrowed more. In simple English there is a recent warning by educated financial experts that very soon without action the national debt paytments will equal the entire national GDP. That means zero cash for infrastructure, investment, etc etc etc. We have got rid of the old guard PLP who have run this country like their own club, just throwing a few crumbs out to people like you knowing you would be happy. Minnis has one hell of a job treading the fine line between economic recovery and taxation, but it is now or never and whatever you might think he inherited the financial mess created by your hero.
DEDDIE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
It was good that he lost. If he would have won he most likely would have done what his predecessors did. We can't afford a bye-election.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Yes indeed You all papa had lots of money to spend in 2007, the PLP left the treasury flush. even he had to admit this after he had use the cookie jar to win the election the PLP did right by putting forth their projects. the defense force boats is one. doc has seen the budget. he knows what promises he can keep and the ones he can not.
What kind of mind always believes that people are stealing or looking for hand out. it is good to elevate the mind,
Honestman 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Birdiebrain - you are completely delusional, just like the entire PLP administration. I mean Bradley Roberts was surprised by the result? What sort of parallel universe do you all live in?
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 46 minutes ago
What is wrong w/ you ..you don,t know your facts .Ingraham comissioned the new defense force boats in late 2010 /2011 ..and put the down payment .The total cost was 210 million .As soon as the PLP came to power in 2012 before the boats started arriving the PLP added 24 more million to the price w a special committee made up of cronies to manage the fleet ..Birdie check your facts , or do you just make up stuff
concernedcitizen 1 hour, 43 minutes ago
@Birdie are you drinking ,how could Ingraham in opposition leading up to the election in 2007 use the cookie jar, the treasury , to win the election ..
John 36 minutes ago
When it was becoming apparent that Perry Christie and Bernard Nottage would both lose their seats, it was also clear that the PLP loss would be greater than usual and so putting it mildly I declared that the PLP was about to get the biggest spanking in its history of its existence. And as was evident in the polling results, the Bahamian electorate was not about to let neither the DNA, nor the independent candidates or the other fringe parties interfere with their decision to kick Perry Chrisite and the PLP to the curb. The decision was a clear and decisive one. The Victory for Hubert Minnis and the FNM was resounding and the loss for the PLP was crippling, humilating even deadly. (yes deadly, many who lost in this election are now politically dead and will never contest another political election, ever!) And Leslie Miller is more than hopeful when he says the PLP will rebound in a few days. Not so. He must remember that thousands of supporters flew the nest before disaster struck and they are now celebrating victory. And happily so. Those who are left are severely injured, emotionally they have been humiliated. . They are mentally crushed and physically exhausted. So there is going to be a disbanding of the PLP. they will be in the wilderness for a few years, struggling to regroup, struggling to find a leader with vision, direction and the power of cohesion to draw the party back together. The old guard will fall off. And if they don't regroup, and the DNA holds its course and Branville McCartney releases the strangle hold he has on that party, then the DNA can rise up and become the second force in this country..And of course the PLP may just fade away, because Bahamians do nottake too kindly to third parties or independent candidates. Perry Chrisite caused that, just as Lynden Pindling caused it before him.
