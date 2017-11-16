Former Pms Go From Rivals To Lunch Partners

FROM doing battle in the House of Assembly, former prime ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham were facing one another over the dinner table instead.
The pair were snapped as they shared lunch at Olive’s on Paradise Island yesterday.
And despite regular sparring over the nation’s finances, the ample “hog snapper” dish showed there’s no need for belt tightening after a life in politics.
Comments
ConchFretter 8 minutes ago
Yinna joking right?? "Rivals"??? You all forgot about the Christie Ingraham and Co. law firm eh?
Title should read "From Law Partners to Political "Sparring" Partners to Former Prime Ministers to Lunch Partners".
Well done, Christie and Ingraham - one law firm controlling the fate of the country from 1992-2017.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID