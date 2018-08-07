Activist Wants Mp To Intervene Over Court Mould

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

LOCAL activist the Rev Glenroy Bethel believes the severe mould issue at the courthouse building in Grand Bahama poses a danger to both staff and the public and is calling on Pineridge MP Frederick

McAlpine to ensure the situation is addressed.

Workers staged a sit-out two weeks ago at the Garnet Levarity Justice Centre to protest unsafe and unhealthy working conditions because of severe mould at the facility.

The courthouse, which is located in the Pineridge constituency, has been plagued with ongoing roof issues which are believed to be the cause of the recurring mould issue.

Although the government has commenced mould remediation at the building and workers are undergoing medical assessments, the Families for Justice founder said the 57 staff members should be relocated immediately.

He claims the type of mould at the courthouse is the same "deadly mould" that occurred at the Immigration Department in the C A Smith Building which was shut down for two weeks for a major sanitising exercise.

"The suspected deadly mould is known as black mould; this type of mould affects that nervous system in human beings and can cause death, if not treated in time," claimed Rev Bethel.

Rev Bethel said independent testing should be conducted to satisfy the safety and peace of mind of the staff and the community at large.

The deputy registrar had an independent test for mould conducted after the Department of Environmental Health Services had conducted its own testing on the building, but staff felt that DEHS downplayed the results.

"We call on the MP to lead this charge to ensure that the public and staff receive the highest level of safety in their work environment and community," Rev Bethel stated.

"There is a concern that staff and members of the public are still in danger at the courts, and it is our view that the staff should be relocated immediately.

"This type of mould also appeared at the Immigration Department here in Freeport, and they had to shut it down for two weeks. So there is a real concern, not only from our organisation but also from court staff members," Rev Bethel said.

He stated that John Frazier, consultant to the Bahamas Public Services Union, had informed Families for Justice that medical assessments had started, and that some 15 staff members already had been tested.

"We as an organisation are of the view that the results of all 57 staff members of the court should be made public and that test results be made available to the MP for Pineridge," he said.

Attempts to reach Mr McAlpine for comment were unsuccessful up to press time.