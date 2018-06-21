It All Adds Up For Young Maths Wizards

SKILLS were put to the test as students from schools across New Providence competed in SC McPherson Junior High's seventh annual mathematics competition.

Winners recently received their awards at a ceremony held at the school's auditorium. Taking home the first place trophy was C H Reeves; followed by A F Adderley in second place and S C McPherson in third.

The competition, which is sponsored by Consolidated Water (Bahamas) Ltd (CWCO), is the brainchild of S C McPherson mathematics teacher and Teacher of the Year Tiffany Daxon.

"I realised that every year they have language competitions, but math was never recognised," said Ms Daxon, "so I decided to start something that would showcase the mathematics talent that students have."

All junior high schools throughout New Providence and the Family Islands are invited to compete in a game of "Math Jeopardy" at S C McPherson's auditorium.

Torian Carey, 12, said, "It's exciting being on the team and it gets pretty intense when other players try to intimidate you. Before the match we gave the competitors a heads up on what to expect, and they gave us a little smack talk. So we were like, 'Okay, we're in a competition!'"

Thirteen-year-old Asaph Ruinolds participated in the math competition for the first time this year. "It felt exhilarating. Math is my favourite subject, and I would love to be in the competition next year," the student said.

SC McPherson math teacher Phoebe McFall said, "We always hope to place first, but we're proud that our students entered the final at the top. And when other children see their friends showcase their talents and skills, it gives them something to aim for."

Ms Daxon said, "As the sole sponsor, CWCO's partnership is an excellent one and much needed. We want to get more sponsors so we can have the competition someplace more schools can fit, because we can only accommodate a certain amount of students. That's our goal."

CWCO Accounts Manager Welliya Cargill said, "We couldn't be more proud of what this school is doing to recognise their students' skills and cultivate an interest in math. The Bahamas is full of bright young minds that excel in many different subject areas, and we believe that all of them should be encouraged. We congratulate S C McPherson on another successful competition this year."