Ten Women And Four Men Shot At Montel Heights Party

Police are investigating after 14 people were shot at a party in Montel Heights early on Sunday.

According to reports, an armed group opened fire at the gathering on Ethel Street shortly after midnight.

Ten women and four men were shot and taken to hospital – three are said to be in critical condition. Three others are in hospital with non gunshot-related injuries.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.