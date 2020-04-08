Tackling The Covid-19 Crisis: What Ideas Do You Have?

With regards to tackling the COVID-19 crisis, Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands said there is no monopoly on good ideas and he wants the public to make suggestions. Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also called out to the Bahamian people, saying: "We want your ideas."
So what ideas do you have to keep the nation safe, healthy and functional during the pandemic?
Leave your suggestions in the comments section below.
zephyr 2 hours, 7 minutes ago
This is a good time to talk about health and life generally, by first - running the coronavirus death count to date with that of the death count of other leading diseases and causes of death generally - to date - in The Bahamas - like: cancer, hearth disease, AIDS, traffic fatalities, murder, etc.
joeblow 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
The first idea is that the PM and Minister of Health should both resign. Their shortsightedness and lack of proper preparation and execution coupled with impromptu pronouncements created panic has caused this virus to spread unnecessarily. This means that they will be responsible for the loss of innocent Bahamian lives. They also refuse to acknowledge their incompetence in the progression of this disease!
Secondly, we need to lift these lockdowns and utilize the police and RBDF to maintain proper crowd control at grocery stores and other key businesses, banks etc. Grocery store and restaurant chains must be encouraged to implement home delivery services to keep segments of the economy active while finding ways to reduce congestion in stores.
It is idiotic to close medical clinics at this time. Many will not want to go to PMH for medical care when Covid cases are going there!
All laundromats must be shut down and the government has to find a way to test people BEFORE they become so sick that intervention cannot help them.
Lastly, we should ensure that if nothing else, the first recommendation is carried out!
