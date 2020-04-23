Churches Press For Services To Resume

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT
BAHAMAS Christian Council wants churches to reopen next month under strict guidelines to keep congregants safe from contracting the deadly coronavirus. “We have a letter we would have written to the Prime Minister about our phased approach to opening and so we just await the date,” said Bishop Delton Fernander, president, Bahamas Christian Council.
“It’s a letter on what we would do in terms of seating, sanitising stations, no gathering, or welcoming or touching. Once we get a start date, we will then start our denominational training for churches.”
Bishop Fernander said the letter was sent to the Prime Minister on Monday, but the Council has not yet received a reply. “We know he is considering opening the churches and when he decides on the date he is planning opening then he will communicate that to us. All that is depending on the numbers (of COVID-19 cases) and how the country is going. We need to determine if it’s community spread or it’s institutionally spread. Both of them have different connotations and I don’t want to put that out there, but those two parameters will determine whether we can open sometime in May.”
The Council’s letter to the Prime Minister made it clear its members were aware of the importance of preventative measures.
“… We propose the phased re-opening of our churches for corporate worship during the month of May, 2020. We are not ignorant to the fact that we all will have to coexist with the virus for the foreseeable future and therefore a new operational normal has to be established. The normal must incorporate the introduction and enforcement of new sanitation procedures as well as adherence to physical distancing protocols,” the letter notes.
The council’s proposed operational guidelines for churches are: operating with a maximum occupancy of 30 percent of a church’s normal seating capacity to allow for social distancing; provide markings along the pews so that there is clear delineation of the required spacing between individuals; worship spaces with chairs will be required to arrange seating so that physical distance standards are maintained; sanitisation stations placed at every entrance to the facility and congregants will be asked to wear masks when entering churches.
The Council says it believes with the introduction of these new operational standards, churches will be able to maintain their civic mandate as the “moral standard bearers” for The Bahamas while fulfilling its divine mandate as “heaven’s representatives” on the earth.
On March 18, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced churches had agreed to temporarily suspend services in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
At the time, religious leaders encouraged the public to continue to worship at home and to follow online worship services in the short-term.
Churches were expected to reopen in early April, but that changed due to rising COVID-19 infections.
Comments
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 1 minute ago
very bad idea. This is THE worst thing they could do
I don't suppose this has anything to do with tithes being down. Well they'll still be down, people have either lost jobs or are afraid they might lose their job.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 23 minutes ago
Yeah, opening churches at this time would be ridiculous. What is the council thinking? This shows me that they aren't genuine about helping people. What would be the point of opening now?
Many churches are having services virtually and on TV. Plus, there is always a lockdown on Sundays. The "church" goes beyond the building. If you want to help people, help them. You don't need the building opened for gatherings to do that! smh
joeblow 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Keeping people well trumps offerings and tithes right now, bishop!!
shonkai 4 hours ago
Ridiculous idea! Even if you open up, how many people will be able to attend!!! if normally in 6 benches you can seat 20 people you can now only seat 5 or 6. Who will decide who can come to church? Where will the ones not allowed in be crowding together? Better to just open up the bank account or have the congregation save it at home in a jar.
Dawes 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
If they do this they may as well open everything as there will be no social distancing in Church.
avidreader 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
The suggestions for management of potential exposure can be extended to other situations and businesses. If the economy is not freed up soon the unemployment rate and level of desperation will go through the roof with unpleasant results. At what point do you let the people go?
killemwitdakno 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
Even the Muslims are having Ramadan online but instead of these folks start fostering kids, tutoring, growing community gardens, offering their places as pick up stations, doing delivery, providing legal assistance to those under threat of eviction, preaching to the inhumanness, being crisis hotlines, directing our minds away from “economy”, prepping for storm season, teaching preparedness of sustenance and soul, they want to congregate.
What church did JESUS go to?
SP 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
They can open all the churches in the country, I wouldn't set foot in any church until the problem is solved!
banker 1 hour, 15 minutes ago
It's just the churches grubbing for money and living off the backs of the poor.
hrysippus 56 minutes ago
The motivation for this call to reopen churches is primarily greed. A triumph of the love of money over common-sense . Please pastors, have a little compassion for your sheeps.
TalRussell 40 minutes ago
What you talkin' 'bout Comrade Bishop Delton, no more getting filled with Spirit be permitted during service?
Once she starts there's no telling where or to whom congregation a pentecostal Comrade Sister filled with Holy Spirit be dancing in direction of and landing upon once she takes off in orbit from 20 feet away whilst speaking in tounges in language unknown anyone but the Sister Amen Hallelujah thank you, praise be all yours Jesus! Nod once for yeah, twice for no?
DDK 12 minutes ago
Church is an excellent idea, IF safe health practices are followed, as with all licensed business.
DDK 8 minutes ago
Hilarious. Brother Comrade 😂
moncurcool 3 minutes ago
Wonder if government approves their request how the pastors will preach with face masks on? That would be an interesting one!
