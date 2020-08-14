Wards Temporarily Relocated At Rand Memorial

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The “increasing demand” for resources to facilitate COVID-19 health care and ongoing construction at Rand Memorial Hospital has resulted in the temporary relocation of the medical and surgical wards outside of the public health institution.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Public Hospital Authority said the wards are relocated at the Foster B Pestaina auditorium at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Anglican Church, at East Atlantic Drive, Freeport.

It stated: “Due to the increasing demand for resources to facilitate COVID-19 health care, in addition to the pending completion of construction works for the Medical/Surgical corridor and adjoining rooms at RMH, the relocation is necessary.”

PHA said patient visitation remains suspended to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. Persons requiring information on their relatives should call 727-4501.

The PHA said management thank the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King Anglican Church for its demonstration of social responsibility in their continued partnership with GB Health Services.

It further stated: “Deepest appreciation is also extended to the Grand Bahama community for their consistent patience as we work to ensure that the best quality health care is provided for all.”

Grand Bahama has recorded some 438 cases of COVID-19. Initially, the island had recorded just eight cases since March and had a lull for two months until July 1 when travel restrictions were lifted and the country’s borders were reopened.