Curfew Implemented On Acklins And Crooked Island

A CURFEW has been implemented on Acklins and Crooked Island with immediate effect after a COVID-19 case was confirmed on Acklins and officials launched investigations into seven suspected cases between the two islands.

The Office of the Prime Minister said in a statement that a “10pm - 5am curfew and all provisions as outlined in the Emergency (COVID 19 Pandemic) (Storm Preparedness) Order, 2020 will apply to the islands of Acklins and Crooked Island, effective immediately. The provisions are being applied to both islands on the advice of health officials.

“On Thursday 20 August 2020, health officials confirmed one case of COVID-19 on the island of Acklins. Health officials are also closely monitoring four suspected COVID-19 cases on the island. On Crooked Island, health officials are closely monitoring three suspected COVID-19 cases. Active contact tracing continues on both Acklins and Crooked Island.”