Drop In Top Grades As Exam Results Are Released

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL exam results worsened in 2020 compared to 2019, with fewer students achieving A, B and C grades and more students receiving D, E, F and G grades compared to the year before.

The total percentage of grades awarded at D or higher is lower this year than in any of the previous four years and the overall number of test takers plummeted amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to statistics the Ministry of Education released yesterday.

The number of BGCSE candidates that received at least a C grade in five or more subjects declined by 5.8 percent.

The number of students that received a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects declined by nine percent and the number of candidates that received at least a C in mathematics, English language and a science declined by 3.3 percent.

Overall, six percent of candidates received at least a C in five or more subjects, 9.85 percent of students received a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects and 4.2 percent of candidates received at least a C in mathematics, English language and a science subject.

Nonetheless, the Ministry of Education said in a press statement that of the 27 subjects tested, there was improved performance in 15 of them, including auto mechanics, biology, bookkeeping and accounts, chemistry, clothing construction, combined science, commerce, economics, electrical installation, food and nutrition, graphical communication, history, music, office procedures and Spanish. Performances in English language and literature remained unchanged, according to the ministry.

“It is interesting to note that again this year, even with the large percentage of absenteeism, more than 80 percent of the grades awarded continue to range from A-E, which is now becoming a recurring accomplishment. This percentage is comparable to previous years,” the ministry said.

The number of students sitting the exams declined by 5.9 percent. There were 6,073 candidates in 2020 compared to 6,454 in 2019.

“Because there was a significant decrease in candidature with many candidates opting not to sit all of their subjects, the number of awarded grades decreased significantly when compared to last year,” the ministry said. “There were 15,017 grades awarded this year. This number represents a decrease of 36.93 percent when compared to 2019.”

Compared to 2019, 29.64 percent fewer students took English language and 12.35 percent fewer took mathematics.

Girls continued to outperform boys in the national exams, “receiving higher percentages of A-C (grades) and lower percentages at E-U (grades),” according to the ministry.

Performances on the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) tests also declined, with fewer grades awarded at D and above this year compared to each of the previous four years.

However, the ministry said performances improved in English language, mathematics, art, craft study, family and consumer science and literature, with the performance in general science remaining the same.

The number of BJC students receiving a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects declined by 2.7 percent. The number of BJC students achieving a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects declined by 5.6 percent and the number of students receiving a combination of at least grade C in mathematics, English language and science declined by 2.5 percent year-over-year.

Overall, 10,753 people sat the BJC exam, a 3.62 percent decrease from 2019. The total number of BJC grades awarded this year declined by 21.68 percent.