Drop In Top Grades As Exam Results Are Released

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
NATIONAL exam results worsened in 2020 compared to 2019, with fewer students achieving A, B and C grades and more students receiving D, E, F and G grades compared to the year before.
The total percentage of grades awarded at D or higher is lower this year than in any of the previous four years and the overall number of test takers plummeted amid the COVID-19 crisis, according to statistics the Ministry of Education released yesterday.
The number of BGCSE candidates that received at least a C grade in five or more subjects declined by 5.8 percent.
The number of students that received a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects declined by nine percent and the number of candidates that received at least a C in mathematics, English language and a science declined by 3.3 percent.
Overall, six percent of candidates received at least a C in five or more subjects, 9.85 percent of students received a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects and 4.2 percent of candidates received at least a C in mathematics, English language and a science subject.
Nonetheless, the Ministry of Education said in a press statement that of the 27 subjects tested, there was improved performance in 15 of them, including auto mechanics, biology, bookkeeping and accounts, chemistry, clothing construction, combined science, commerce, economics, electrical installation, food and nutrition, graphical communication, history, music, office procedures and Spanish. Performances in English language and literature remained unchanged, according to the ministry.
“It is interesting to note that again this year, even with the large percentage of absenteeism, more than 80 percent of the grades awarded continue to range from A-E, which is now becoming a recurring accomplishment. This percentage is comparable to previous years,” the ministry said.
The number of students sitting the exams declined by 5.9 percent. There were 6,073 candidates in 2020 compared to 6,454 in 2019.
“Because there was a significant decrease in candidature with many candidates opting not to sit all of their subjects, the number of awarded grades decreased significantly when compared to last year,” the ministry said. “There were 15,017 grades awarded this year. This number represents a decrease of 36.93 percent when compared to 2019.”
Compared to 2019, 29.64 percent fewer students took English language and 12.35 percent fewer took mathematics.
Girls continued to outperform boys in the national exams, “receiving higher percentages of A-C (grades) and lower percentages at E-U (grades),” according to the ministry.
Performances on the Bahamas Junior Certificate (BJC) tests also declined, with fewer grades awarded at D and above this year compared to each of the previous four years.
However, the ministry said performances improved in English language, mathematics, art, craft study, family and consumer science and literature, with the performance in general science remaining the same.
The number of BJC students receiving a grade of C or higher in five or more subjects declined by 2.7 percent. The number of BJC students achieving a minimum grade of D in at least five subjects declined by 5.6 percent and the number of students receiving a combination of at least grade C in mathematics, English language and science declined by 2.5 percent year-over-year.
Overall, 10,753 people sat the BJC exam, a 3.62 percent decrease from 2019. The total number of BJC grades awarded this year declined by 21.68 percent.
Comments
enough 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Is this truly a surprise to anyone? BJC grades the best of times are not stellar. This time you sent children out in the middle of a pandemic to take exams when in the case of BJCs the exams had been postponed three times. Also very few private schools even bothered to help students review.
Even Cambridge who writes these exams made a decision to cancel their exams. When persons tried to tell you do not go through with the exams you acted as if children are not humans and would not be affected by what was going on around them. I heard on more than one occasion the callous remarks "why would children be affected by this pandemic, they ain got bills or nothing else to do."
nassau98@aol.com 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
Blame arrogant Jeff Lloyd for the poor grades. He should be made to resign.
tribanon 1 hour, 18 minutes ago
This is great news for our corrupt and incompetent ruling elitist politicians. For decades now they have had the very deliberate goal of creating generations of the most dumbed-down voters possible.
K4C 42 minutes ago
I'm old enough to remember when a C was considered in TERRIBLE the Bahamas
but
That was the days of the Bay Street Boys
Independence has done one thing for the Bahamas, made Bahamians happy of being mediocre
UN 41 minutes ago
Not surprising..instead of urging them to stay home and read a book (not taught at a young age to love to read but they’ll learn to love studying at college?) we gat them babbling insults (move out! and n****r! - yep, explains why youth are always hauled before the courts) in the streets at new-mama (you better give your new-kids their money, ain’t no way WE ga spend 27 years in the workforce). Hand us OUR money on that gold platter.
Stupid, egotistical parents have trained the youth to be unambitious: why should we study and/or work hard at a job? Doesn’t that one stranger have money? She’s US (lived in our neighborhoods and even walks around) so we’re entitled to money too. Um, who are they to me? I chose not to procreate but their parents chose to have them (so shouldn’t they be pestering THEIR mummy and daddy - if they can find him?)
Witnessing their lazy parents resent working has led to youth hating the thought of working too. My parents never complained (50+ & 35 years in the workforce) - came home tired and sweaty. Their knows-she’s-entitled-to-money-but-for-those-eight-years-still-did-her-job-faithfully daughter has been in the workforce for 27 long years (since age 17 or 7).
Yes, you reap what you sow...
