Updated: Cruise Ship Carrying Persons With Coronavirus 'Will Not Be Permitted To Dock'

4.20pm UPDATE: The Ministry of Transport has released the following statement on the Braemar cruise ship:
“The Braemar cruise ship carrying five persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus will not be permitted to dock in The Bahamas and passengers and crew will not be allowed to disembark. This decision is based on consideration for the protection of the health and safety of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas. The Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA) has been in constant communication with the owners of the Braemer, which is a Bahamas-flagged ship. The BMA has reaffirmed to the Braemar that should it arrive in Bahamian waters, The Bahamas will do all that it can to provide humanitarian assistance. This may include providing fuel, food, water and other supplies as needed by the vessel. The BMA continues to monitor the well-being of passengers and crew with updates at regular intervals. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the people who have contracted the coronavirus and who are at immediate risk.”
By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A FRED Olsen cruise line ship is headed to The Bahamas, its flag state, after five people on board tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Tribune understands Bahamas Maritime Association president Denise Lewis-Johnson was summoned Wednesday for an emergency meeting with government to discuss the matter.
It is not clear how authorities will respond to the ship's arrival or what the protocol is.
In a statement released internationally, the cruise line announced changes to the MS Braemar cruise ship itinerary after confirming five cases of the COVID-19 related to four crew members and one passenger.
"The ship, which was due to end today – Thursday – its cruise through the 'Western Caribbean and Central America' in Barbados, changed course after a cautious response from local authorities, and is now heading for the Bahamas (its flag state)," it said.
"We are currently working with The Bahamas, the UK government, the UK Chamber of Transport and Public Heath England to ensure that all guests can return home as soon as possible."
The Tribune is reaching out to officials for comment on this developing story.
Comments
TalRussell 2 hours, 50 minutes ago
Flying the flag Colony, the MS Braemar 929 passenger capacity cruise ship's confirming cases of the COVID-19 has now become the reality test case we Colony's comrade bouncing ball substantive health minister to sprungs into action since his projection no more than 400, now less 5 = 395 confirmed cases the deadly coronovirus ... and this is just the first hour on the other side of crown minister's making his most irresponsible projection?
joeblow 2 hours, 28 minutes ago
The actions of the government speaks far louder than their empty words! While people are focused on this cruise ship, what about all the spring breakers making their way around Nassau from various parts of the USA? What about flights coming from Florida almost hourly and what about flights coming from Canada, the UK and other parts of Europe? From a purely statistical standpoint, that virus is already here!!
Bahamians have a short memory, but I hope they remember what their government(s) think of them based on their uncaring and shady actions!!
Sands should be asked to resign!!
observer2 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
Hmmm? I guess because this is a Bahamian ship and we have taken registration fees from them for decades we are obligated to help them when they are in distress.
This is the problem with the offshore flags of convenience. We have zero capacity to help.
This ship didn't even start off in the Florida.
27 Feb Departing from La Romana, Dominican Republic hotels 28 Feb Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic 02 Mar Cozumel, Mexico 03 Mar Belize City 06 Mar Puerto Limon, Costa Rica 07 Mar Colon, Panama 08 Mar Cartagena, Colombia 10 Mar Willemstad, Curacao Island, Dutch Antilles 12 Mar Arriving in Bridgetown, Barbados
John 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Barbados refused to allow the ship to enter its port so it is now headed to The Bahamas. Cabinet had a meeting and, apparently, they agreed to allow the ship to come here. Curacao is now reporting confirmed cases of the virus after this ship left the port.
themessenger 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
Bahamian flagged or not, this ship can still be quarantined.
As joeblow points out, with all the air arrivals from various parts of the world and all the spring breakers roaming around that horse done out the barn long time.
sheeprunner12 1 hour, 21 minutes ago
Just send the ship to one of the Plana Cays to "self-quarantine" ……….. no harm, no foul
realitycheck242 40 minutes ago
San Salvador (Bahamas) has an airstrip that's was built by the united states and was used as an Air force base. It can accommodate any size transport aircraft in the world. Let the British government in conjunction with the ship owner charter transport planes to evacuate the passengers back to England as the ship remains off shore San Salvador using the best quarantine methods and safety proceedures to get the passengers from the Ship to the planes and with no contact with the residence of San Salvador.. This method can be used for any ship that calls here and need emergency assistance with evacuation. This can set the Bahamas apart as an example what can be done as this crises expands.
TalRussell 20 minutes ago
Oh me sweet Jesus, can you please have mercy on the wretched soul we comrade Reality. Yep, would be sure to set Colony apart from the rest an intelligent world by becoming a last port of call for those infected with any one the world's many different viruses? Can't write this. Just, can't that many a comrade were sent to spend an eternity in Hell for thinking up far worse crasiness's. Amen!
SP 31 minutes ago
U.S. spring break students, European tourists everywhere, and now this infected cruise ship being allowed to land here is the beginning of the end for the Bahamas!
Well_mudda_take_sic 31 minutes ago
God help us....how corruptly stupid can Minnis possibly be??!!!
Minnis has for his own political interest and personal 'benefit' sold out our country and the Bahamian people to the foreign cruise ship companies. Many of these ships like the COVID-19 infested one now headed our way are registered under the Bahamian flag just to avoid paying the much higher taxes and fees they would otherwise have to pay if they were registered in any other country. But all of these filthy cruise ships are owned by foreign shareholders and operated from their headquarters based in another country which serves as their 'true' home country or domicile. Our government should be telling the captain of this COVID-19 infested cruise ship to steer his ship to the country where it's owner FRED Olsen is headquartered.
SP 13 minutes ago
The Bahamas do not need to expose ourselves to this or any cruise ships, Europeans, and should include Americans until they get a handle of how severe Covid19 is in the U.S.
