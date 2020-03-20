11-Day Curfew: Pm Puts Nation In Lockdown To Stamp Out Virus

By RASHAD ROLLE
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that a national curfew will take effect today, mandating people remain in their homes until March 31 between 9pm and 5am and that business operations, with few exceptions, be suspended.
He said the emergency order, a radical restriction on personal and business freedoms that will upend life in The Bahamas, was needed to prevent the spread of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. The order takes effect at 9am today, and will expire at 9am March 31.
Dr Minnis said the curfew will end after consultation with medical professionals. He gave the order a day after presenting sweeping emergency COVID-19 powers in the House of Assembly.
Attorney General Carl Bethel, explaining what compliance with the curfew must entail, said: “Persons should be in their homes, if their homes are affixed to the soil in some matter, they may go in the immediate area in their yard but not if it’s an open yard over to someone else’s home and not to mingle with any occupant of any other house unless the yard is enclosed.”
The penalty for breaking the order is a fine not exceeding $10,000 upon summary conviction or imprisonment for not more than 18 months or both.
Establishments, institutions, businesses, offices, stores and organisations will have to suspend operations to the general public under the prime minister’s order. Exemptions include: wholesale or retail grocery stores and farmers markets; pharmacies, gas stations, laundromats and wash houses for hygienic purposes from 6am to 5pm; banks from 9am to 5pm; construction companies doing construction work from 6am to 7pm; drive through or take-away food vendors from 6am to 7.30pm, doctors offices, hospitals or medical facilities, medical supply establishments, hotels and airports.
All other establishments, institutions, businesses or offices inclusive of the public service —as may be authorised by the respective permanent secretary — shall work from home. The order states that these places “shall maintain only essential staff for the performance of core functions while adhering at all times to social distancing” of three to six feet.
Asked to clarify, Mr Bethel said: “Any business that caters to the general public, so the public can just walk in, is a business that if not specifically exempted, that business needs to work from home.”
People will be disallowed from entering private parties that include people from outside the immediate household of the house’s occupant and from attending meetings of fraternal societies, private or social clubs or civic associations.
People will also be barred from recreational or competitive sporting events, social events, banquets, receptions, weddings hosting ten or more people other than the bride, bridegroom, official witnesses and the marriage officer and funerals except ten members of the immediate family and at least one officiant and essential mortuary staff.
People will not be allowed to travel via public buses or mail boats, except for transport of freight or inter-island private commercial sea transport that is non-essential.
Essential officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Fire Services, Department of Correctional Services, National Insurance Board, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Environmental Health Services, the Department of Immigration, the Customs Department, waste and sanitation workers and staff within any hospital or health care or medical facility are not affected by the order.
Essential officers of water, electricity or other sectors encompassing the provision of electronic communications, including print and electronic media, are also not affected by the order.
Dr Minnis also said the government has recommended to Bahamas Power & Light that it defer payment of bills for an initial period of three months for residential customers who are diagnosed with the virus, are in quarantine or have been laid off.
The government will cover the cost of those bills, he said.
Dr Minnis said people who contravene the orders will be arrested. He said trucks and personnel working with gas stations have already been exempted from the curfew by the commissioner of police. Mr Bethel also told reporters that security firms and bakeries will be exempted from the orders.
The order does not prohibit individual attendance at a church for private individual prayer while maintaining social distancing.
Dr Minnis said the Doctors Hospital facility on Blake Road is being secured for COVID-19.
“There are some who may be concerned, what may happen if a patient is COVID positive and on dialysis, I can assure you that such facility has (a) dialysis machine in place should the need arise,” he said.
Dr Minnis said nurses who have completed their training and examinations will be appointed immediately to boost frontline staff. He also stressed there was adequate food, medical supplies and fuel in the country. He said ports remain open for freight and cargo and the country’s airports will remain open as well.
Comments
realitycheck242 4 hours, 20 minutes ago
This is a minor curfew compared to the other curfews being implemented in cities and countries around the world. On March 31st after an evaluation by the medical professionals, If more clusters of the virus are found, an even more severe Curfew may be required. Critics of Minnis, no need to worry. He is only following the advise of the professional to give the Bahamas a chance at the best case scenario to flatten the curve before it peeks.
tell_it_like_it_is 3 hours, 5 minutes ago
How are businesses supposed to keep staff employed under these conditions. I predict the unemployment rate will be quite dismal going forward. Crime will also increase dramatically as a result. SMH
I think a balanced approach is needed.
stillwaters 2 hours, 20 minutes ago
Define your meaning of a balanced approach please. I'd just like to hear another view
joeblow 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
So you can unknowingly share the virus during the day, but not at night?
The government is taking the same approach to this virus as they have with immigration over the years a half hearted one that appears firm enough to look like they are doing something, but not firm enough to actually address the problem properly!
They still have not explained why the airport and harbor are not closed! It is important to ensure that we do not continue to import the virus while waiting for it to burn out here!
If we have to suffer the inconvenience of restricted movement then a sensible all encompassing plan should be put forth to minimize spread of the virus and that includes closing the airport to flights from Canada, the UK, and states in the US where the virus is!!
Well_mudda_take_sic 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Much too little, much too late, which is par for the course with Minnis and entirely consistent with his well established mantra of "Que Sera Sera".
John 1 hour, 8 minutes ago
The US is urging all residents to suspend foreign travel and those outside the country to return home as cases in some parts of the country double overnight. FEMA has now taken control of the Corona battle as beds and medical staff becomes short. Hopefully, the precautionary efforts taken here will stem the increase in Corona numbers and the government should consider restricting international travel or self quarantining residents that return.
John 56 minutes ago
China says its number of new cases among locals is now zero and is being maintained, but it continues to have residents returning from abroad that test positive for the virus and right now this is their biggest challenge in the battle against the virus. SO basically China is saying even if you purge your country f the virus and you continue to allow infected people in, your battle will be an ongoing one. Everyone entering China will be screened and quarantined when the test is positive.
Well_mudda_take_sic 32 minutes ago
Which China are you referring to here? The ruthless lying Xi Jinping led Communist Red China which is well known for its horrible abuse of human rights or the real China (a/k/a Taiwan) which is a thriving democracy and highly respectful of human rights?
Keep in mind that Red China and not the real China (Taiwan) is responsible for the creation of the so called "China Virus" that has gone pandemic.
