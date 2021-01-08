Minister Hails Drones As Crime-Fighting Tool

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames attended drone testing at the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Coral Harbour Base yesterday, which will be rolled out in law enforcement agencies soon.

The minister and some law enforcement officials saw a demonstration of one of the aerial vehicles that will be a part of the drones programme. It was noted that the drones will be used by the prison and detention centre. Mr Dames said the initial contract was for 57 drones and they are for multiple uses.

“This is going to be a very, very good tool, for example, for police officers,” the minister said. “You not only have a police car on mobile patrol, now you can imagine having a drone that is smart enough to detect a gunshot and that is agile enough to manoeuvre to the scene of a crime and pick up a suspect vehicle speeding away from that crime and being able to track that vehicle until it is intercepted?

“This year you know once our officers would’ve been trained in customs, in the police, and the defence force...this will be a very, very important tool in the fight against crime. For example, committing crime will be that much more difficult.”

The drone demonstrated yesterday can stay airborne for eight hours at a minimum.

As for how soon the drones will be used, Mr Dames replied “very soon”.

“I’m expecting some time this quarter and I hope to have a meeting very shortly with the team to get a more definitive timetable on when we can begin to roll out, to phase and we’re looking at a phased roll out, will be the ideal thing so that we can begin.”