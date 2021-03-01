Strike Three For Bahamasair

AFTER Bahamasair was fined for a third time for allowing passengers to travel without a travel health visa, the national flag carrier’s chairman Tommy Turnquest said the infractions happened at Cuba and Haitian ports.

The airline intends to make their service providers pay the fines.

The infractions go back as far as December. Mr Turnquest said on Friday none have happened in The Bahamas.

“All of our agents are well aware of the rules and we have a zero-tolerance policy with regards to it and any infraction we take very seriously,” the chairman said.

“The infraction before the courts, we’ve had three, had happened at Cuba and Haitian stations where we (are) outsourced by service providers. (We) made clear to them that we don’t tolerate that and we intend to make them pay the fines.

“It’s an expense we shouldn’t have to pay. Of course, we shouldn’t have to pay that expense – we know the rules. Everyone knows the rules. Everyone is mandated to follow the rules and service providers at those two stations will be made to reimburse Bahamasair in that regard.”

Bahamasair reportedly has until today to pay the $2,000 fine. The airline was previously fined after health visa breaches on December 12 and December 26.

On February 13, an amendment to COVID-19 Emergency Powers Orders was put out stating all commercial flights and vessels from Haiti had been banned, which will be enforced for 21 days.

Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield previously explained the move was made in response to concerns about Haiti’s Carnival activities, which are seen as super spreader events.

While admitting the order would impact Bahamasair’s revenue, Mr Turnquest said these are just some of the challenges that are being faced during the pandemic.