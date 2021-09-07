Minnis Gives His Support To Wsc Chairman Gibson

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis fully endorsed Water & Sewerage chairman Adrian Gibson last night, days after questions emerged about contracts awarded under the Long Island MP’s tenure.

Dr Minnis has not yet answered a question from reporters about the allegations against Mr Gibson and has not addressed them directly.

But last night, he heaped praise on Mr Gibson during a rally in Long Island.

“The whole country know that Long Island rollin’ red with the FNM and Adrian Gibson,” he said.

“We want you to send Adrian Gibson back to the People’s House. Adrian has done an excellent job for you and a good job for you and a good job for the country. He is a hard worker, who has accomplished so much for Long Island during this term in office.

“I hear Brave is dead mad with your MP.

“You see, Adrian Gibson is leading our administration’s efforts to get good, quality water all cross The Bahamas.

“There is plenty of foolishness the PLP and their people are putting out, especially on social media. They are trying to distract you from the truth of who Brave is and who they are. Do not mind the noise. They are very desperate.”

Mr Gibson has faced scrutiny over the award of hundreds of thousands of WSC contracts to Elite Maintenance Incorporated Ltd, a company whose director is the woman with the same name as Mr Gibson’s fiancee.

Mr Gibson has said the woman was a lawyer acting on behalf of Elite Maintenance and that she eventually severed ties with the company. He has not said whether he disclosed existing relationships with the directors of the company that secured the contracts to WSC’s board of directors.

WSC general manager Elwood Donaldson has said at least three bids were submitted for the contracts in question and that after the bids were reviewed, a recommendation by the board of directors was made.

He said: “In the instance of the three contracts for painting, repair and upgrading of our water tanks, it was recommended that the contracts be split between the three lowest bidders.”

“The bids received by the corporation ranged from in excess of $1m per tank on down. The board agreed and the contracts were issued.

“All works have been completed and met the standards of the corporation, with works having been signed off by our engineering and planning department.”