Woman killed, man injured in traffic accident

Officers from the Traffic Division are investigating a traffic accident that left a woman dead and a man in hospital.

According to reports, shortly before 9am on Saturday, the man and woman were traveling south along Bahamas Games Boulevard in a silver Nissan Bluebird when the man, who was driving, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the guard rails.

The woman, believed to be in her thirties, succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the man was taken to hospital via EMS personnel where he is detained in a stable condition.

Police are actively investigating and appealing to members of the public to drive with due care and attention at all times. Additionally, as the holiday season approaches, drivers are reminded to adhere to the speed limit, exhibit patience as they traverse the various thoroughfares and to be courteous to other road users.