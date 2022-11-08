Officials continue to urge residents in storm's path to seek safer ground

By JADE RUSSELL

AS conditions began to deteriorate in Abaco due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach, government officials continued to urge vulnerable residents in the storm’s path to seek safer ground – as some have failed to evacuate areas considered unsafe.

This comes as some 500 residents in Cooper’s Town, Abaco were said to be cut off due to the main road being flooded. However officials said those residents could still access basic facilities in the immediate area.

Director of the National Emergency Management Agency Captain Stephen Russell said Tuesday during a press briefing that 70 percent of the people who occupied trailers in Abaco evacuated.

“I also mentioned that some 100 or more mobile trailers were being occupied by government employees and others in the Marsh Harbour, Abaco (area). And from the report I got from the executive chairman from the DRA this morning (yesterday) I think. . .70 percent of the persons adhered to the warning and they are now seeking alternative location,” Captain Russell said.



Evacuation efforts on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama have been ongoing. Captain Russell confirmed that 36 of 46 residents had been evacuated out of Sweeting's Cay, Grand Bahama.



He added that 25 workers on Guana Cay who lived in trailers were evacuated as well.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nicole was heading west with 60 mph winds, on a projected path to impact the northwest Bahamas, according to Captain Russell. He said Nicole was now at the “warning” stage, noting that communities could be impacted within 36 hours.



Myles Laroda, State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, revealed officials were already receiving reports about flooding in Cooper’s Town, Abaco.



“We are hearing about flooding in certain areas, in the Cooper’s Town area. I’m advised by Mr Greene that the tide won’t crest for another three hours. So those areas probably are going to get worse,” he said.

Mr Laroda said due to the deteriorated conditions, the Glass Window Bridge in Eleuthera was closed.



He urged residents to take the necessary precautions to prepare for Nicole. He appealed to people who live in low lying or considered “vulnerable areas” to seek safer ground.

Regarding Cooper’s Town, one reporter asked about a road blockage which was being caused in that area because of the flooding.



An official at the NEMA press conference responded that more than 500 residents in that area of Abaco were currently affected by the road blockage. However, the official said those residents still would have access to the facilities such as the clinic, shelters, and assistance of the police officers that reside in the community's area.



The official explained that those 500 residents were not “trapped” because of the road blockage.

“In many of our islands we have areas that because of topography, you have where they are prone to flooding. Once those areas are flooded, we have (places) where transportation cannot rarely cross,” the official said.



In those instances, the official said they had heavy duty equipment that would collect those residents in the area that was cut off.



The official noted he did not know if that action had been activated as yet.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to intensify by Wednesday morning as it crosses the North Abaco area, according to Chief Meteorological Officer Geoffrey Greene.

Nicole is expected to become a category one hurricane on Wednesday.

Residents in Abaco and Grand Bahama on Monday began preparing for the worst, stocking up on emergency supplies as the anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole brought up the horrors of Hurricane Dorian, which brought devastation to both islands in 2019.