UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole

4.30pm UPDATE: FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas – As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the northern Bahamas, areas in the northern Bahamas are already experiencing power outages.

An update at noon said there were reports of downed power lines and settling of water and fallen trees in East Grand Bahama. Residents have been urged to stay indoors as conditions are not safe.

Due to high winds, gusts and rain, staff of Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) and the Grand Bahama Power Company will commence work once the “all clear” has been given.

The Grand Bahama Power Company issued a notice early Wednesday, November 9, advising the public that they are aware of the outages; they will not schedule a “control shutdown” of their system.

The water supply in Grand Bahama and Abaco has been affected due to the power outages in Abaco, and Grand Bahama.

The Grand Bahama Utility Company advised customers that faults at some of their wellfields caused by debris from strong winds also caused loss of power. They are therefore running on backup generator and will provide water for as long as they can safely do so.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane upon landfall or shortly after.

Officials continue to advise residents to stay indoors until the all clear is given sometime on Thursday.

3.05pm UPDATE: From the Bahamas Department of Meteorology: The centre of Nicole made landfall on Elbow Cay in the Abacos at 11:55am . . . tropical storm conditions continue to spread across the extreme Northwest Bahamas. (See document left)

2.30pm UPDATE: Officials of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Ministry of Works and Utilities have announced that road closures have taken place with immediate effect in the following areas due to damage from rough seas associated with Tropical Storm Nicole:

Ferguson Road and Saunders Beach.

Saunders Beach and Goodman’s Bay.

The Sandyport entrance to Blake Road.

Blake Road and Gambier (Fernander Road) and,

Arawak Cay to the Western Esplanade.

Police Officials and Damage Assessment and Road Assessment Teams from the Ministry of Works and Utilities will continue to assess and monitor the situation.

The National Emergency Management Agency joins the Royal Bahamas Police Force in advising persons to remain at home until advised otherwise by the relevant authorities. (BIS Photo/Ministry of Works)

12.50pm UPDATE: Video of Prime Minister Philip 'Brave' Davis, speaking at COP27 today: 'Please stay safe'.

PM speaking at COP27

PM at COP27

11.30am UPDATE: More videos from social media, showing effects from Tropical Storm Nicole:

Flooding outside Señor Frog's in Downtown Nassau

Front Street in Marsh Harbour

10.40am UPDATE: Bahamas Power and Light has given an update on outages in New Providence:

Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) advises customers that we are aware of and closely monitoring outages in the following areas:

- Westwinds

- South Beach Drive

- West Bay Street

- Moon Shine Drive

- Coral Harbour



- Minnie Street

These areas are experiencing interruptions in power supply due to severe weather conditions impacting our infrastructure (including Broken Poles and Downed lines).

As the safety of our customers, employees and equipment is of paramount concern, these areas will be attended to as soon as the respective safety risks in each area are no longer present.

Customers are reminded to stay safe during this time. Updates to follow.

10.10am UPDATE: Video showing conditions in Abaco this morning.

Conditions in Abaco

WEDNESDAY MORNING UPDATE: The Bahamas Department of Meteorology says Tropical Storm Nicole is moving toward Abaco, tropical storm conditions are spreading across the Northwest Bahamas and seas remain treacherous in the northwest. (See document left)

From today's Tribune:

• 36 people evacuated from Sweeting’s Cay

• ‘Anxious’ Abaco residents seek out shelter

• Hospitals ‘ready’ for storm

FROM EARLIER:

By JADE RUSSELL

AS conditions began to deteriorate in Abaco due to Tropical Storm Nicole’s approach, government officials continued to urge vulnerable residents in the storm’s path to seek safer ground – as some have failed to evacuate areas considered unsafe.

This comes as some 500 residents in Cooper’s Town, Abaco were said to be cut off due to the main road being flooded. However officials said those residents could still access basic facilities in the immediate area.

Director of the National Emergency Management Agency Captain Stephen Russell said Tuesday during a press briefing that 70 percent of the people who occupied trailers in Abaco evacuated.

“I also mentioned that some 100 or more mobile trailers were being occupied by government employees and others in the Marsh Harbour, Abaco (area). And from the report I got from the executive chairman from the DRA this morning (yesterday) I think. . .70 percent of the persons adhered to the warning and they are now seeking alternative location,” Captain Russell said.



Evacuation efforts on the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama have been ongoing. Captain Russell confirmed that 36 of 46 residents had been evacuated out of Sweeting's Cay, Grand Bahama.



He added that 25 workers on Guana Cay who lived in trailers were evacuated as well.

On Tuesday, Tropical Storm Nicole was heading west with 60 mph winds, on a projected path to impact the northwest Bahamas, according to Captain Russell. He said Nicole was now at the “warning” stage, noting that communities could be impacted within 36 hours.



Myles Laroda, State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, revealed officials were already receiving reports about flooding in Cooper’s Town, Abaco.



“We are hearing about flooding in certain areas, in the Cooper’s Town area. I’m advised by Mr Greene that the tide won’t crest for another three hours. So those areas probably are going to get worse,” he said.

Mr Laroda said due to the deteriorated conditions, the Glass Window Bridge in Eleuthera was closed.



He urged residents to take the necessary precautions to prepare for Nicole. He appealed to people who live in low lying or considered “vulnerable areas” to seek safer ground.

Regarding Cooper’s Town, one reporter asked about a road blockage which was being caused in that area because of the flooding.



An official at the NEMA press conference responded that more than 500 residents in that area of Abaco were currently affected by the road blockage. However, the official said those residents still would have access to the facilities such as the clinic, shelters, and assistance of the police officers that reside in the community's area.



The official explained that those 500 residents were not “trapped” because of the road blockage.

“In many of our islands we have areas that because of topography, you have where they are prone to flooding. Once those areas are flooded, we have (places) where transportation cannot rarely cross,” the official said.



In those instances, the official said they had heavy duty equipment that would collect those residents in the area that was cut off.



The official noted he did not know if that action had been activated as yet.

Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to intensify by Wednesday morning as it crosses the North Abaco area, according to Chief Meteorological Officer Geoffrey Greene.

Nicole is expected to become a category one hurricane on Wednesday.

Residents in Abaco and Grand Bahama on Monday began preparing for the worst, stocking up on emergency supplies as the anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole brought up the horrors of Hurricane Dorian, which brought devastation to both islands in 2019.