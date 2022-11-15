Haitian migrants arrested in Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL Haitian immigrants accused of illegal embarkation were arrested on Grand Bahama early this week.

According to police reports, shortly after 5pm on Sunday, November 13, officers of the West End Police Station and K-9 Unit, acting on a tip, went to Bootle Bay.

While there, police found and arrested six adult males and one adult female, all of Haitian nationality.

The immigrants were handed over to the Bahamas Department of Immigration for processing and deportation.

Investigations into the matter are continuing.