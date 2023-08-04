Man charged with murder over drive-by shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded to prison after he was charged with a fatal drive-by shooting off Peter Street in June.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley charged Breon McKenzie, 23, with murder.

McKenzie is accused of driving up to Gregory Rolle as he was clearing bushes on Peter Street at around 9.20pm on June 27. The defendant allegedly pulled out a gun and shot and killed the 26-year-old Rolle before fleeing the scene in his dark coloured Japanese vehicle.

The accused’s case will be transferred to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment due for service on October 22.