Abaco dump site challenges lead to noticeable eyesore

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A DUMP site in Treasure Cay, Abaco, is so congested with garbage that people are littering the road leading to the area, to the annoyance of residents.

Toran Russell, chairman of the Treasure Cay Township, told The Tribune yesterday the dirt road path leading to the dump site is covered with refuse.

“The road is really bad,” Mr Russell said. “Because the road is bad, we shortcut it and just throw dump anywhere, and now it becomes an eyesore to the tourist, and it’s just not a good look. The disposal of the garbage is not going in the designated areas.”

Pictures shared with The Tribune confirmed the messiness, showing stacks of broken furniture, boxes, glass, wood, debris, and other waste scattered on both sides of a road.

Mr Russell said the mountains of garbage can be seen from Treasure Cay’s highway.

He said the problem started after Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

“What really caused it is that our old debris site, which is closer to the Treasure Cay airport, was the site that was taking most of the dump,” he said. “That site is closed, so they’re depending on the Treasure Cay dump site. And the road is horrible. If the road can be paved, that would be a big plus.”

Mr Russell said the central government is in charge of clearing the dump site. A contractor cleans the area monthly.

“Once a month isn’t enough,” Mr Russell said. “Local government doesn’t have any money.”

He said the local government is constructing a building so a dump attendant can work on the site in “humane conditions”.

He said he spoke to North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish about the matter before the MP was charged last week with rape, assault, and death threats involving his ex-girlfriend.

Two residents of Treasure Cay who spoke to The Tribune anonymously said they could not access the dump site because the pathway was covered with garbage.

“It hasn’t been in this condition in years, and I am very concerned,” said one resident.

Another resident said: “We cannot access the actual dump site. I need to sound the alarm that the ministry needs to see that this dump site is pushed so that the residents of Treasure Cay and the contractors of Treasure Cay will have someplace to dump their stuff.”