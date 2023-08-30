Lucayan Towers South board submit proposal to transform deteriorating condominium - GBPA grants brief extension

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Lucayan Towers South board has submitted a proposal to the Grand Bahama Port Authority to transform the deteriorating condominium.

Last month, the GBPA issued a “final notice” to the condominium association board, demanding it disclose a plan in 30 days to address purported code violations and safety hazards or have its certificate of occupancy revoked.

In a statement this week, the port acknowledged receiving the board’s plan to improve the building, which has 136 units.

“GBPA acknowledges receiving a proposed plan of structural and related works to the condominium building,” the GBPA said. “We have reviewed the proposed plan, and items of concern have been highlighted and communicated to the board for their immediate attention and response, to which GBPA will grant a brief extension.

“However, the GBPA reiterates that it will not compromise when it comes to the safety of the occupants of Lucayan Towers South and will continue to take the necessary and required action to ensure that they have access to a safe and hazard-free place to live.”

In 2019, The Tribune reported that the once premier institution showed severe neglect. Owners claimed someone on the board responsible for managing the building failed to ensure maintenance and proper financial accounting.

One resident who spoke to The Tribune anonymously last month expressed disgust with the state of the building.

The resident said revoking the occupancy certificate would not be ideal but that the port authority’s push is welcomed.

The resident said owners do not know the way forward for the complex.

Another resident expressed concern about an elevator that frequently breaks down and balconies that fall apart. Fire alarms are said not to be working. The resident complained that the building looked deplorable.