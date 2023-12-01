Clubs & Societies December 1st, 2023

CANCER SOCIETY OF THE BAHAMAS

On Saturday, December 9, from 11am to 3pm, the Cancer Society’s Freedom Kids Support Group will hold its Annual Christmas Kids Party, featuring food, games, and gift giving.

Hosted by TradeZero International, this party will take place off the grounds of the Cancer Society and will be a fun-filled event for the members of our Freedom Kids Support Group and the Bahamas Sickle Cell Association, as they’ll be able to temporarily put their illness aside and experience the joy of the holiday season!

This week, during a press conference held at the Cancer Society’s headquarters, the Bahamas Chinese Dragon Boat Association donated proceeds from their 2nd Annual Bahamas Dragon Boat Festival, which saw many groups pump adrenaline through their veins as they raced across the beautiful waters of Goodman’s Bay!

Recently, the Bahama Islands Co-operative Credit Union presented a donation to the Cancer Society, fueling efforts in providing much-needed assistance to Family Islanders who stay at our facility while undergoing cancer treatment in Nassau.

KIWANIS CLUB OF OVER-THE-HILL

On Thursday, November 23, the Kiwanis Club of Over-The-Hill and the Cable Bahamas Media Department collaborated to provide groceries consisting of canned goods and cleaning supplies to three families in the Englerston community. At a time when so many families need assistance, we were pleased to donate these items, with our partner Cable Bahamas Media Department, and to continue our service to the community under our theme “Service with Passion & Strength”.

ROTARACT CLUB OF EAST NASSAU

“Oh, Give Thanks”. It was a pleasure to serve and host Thanksgiving Dinner for the folks at Unity House this year. Unity House is a Nursing Home here in The Bahamas that caters to the Elderly and disabled. It was an honour to bring Thanksgiving dinner to them, each person was served traditional Ham, Turkey, Stuffing, beets, peas and rice, and sweet corn. President of the Rotaract Club of East Nassau Camron K. Reckley stated that “One of Rotaract’s core values is to give back to the community, especially our Elders, those who paid it forward for us to be here, this is just one of the many examples of what the club is all about”. Rotaract Club of East Nassau’s motto is service above self!

ROTARY CLUB OF EAST NASSAU

The men in the Rotary Club of East Nassau marked the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism at their meeting on November 25 by wearing White Ribbons. This year’s 16 Days theme is “UNITE! Activism to end violence against women and girls”.

ROTARY CLUBS OF THE BAHAMAS

It was a glittering night at the Annual Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas Foundation Gala, held this year at the Rosewood hotel. Rotarians and guests came together to celebrate the heartbeat of Rotary, the Rotary Foundation and to laud outstanding Rotarians and community leaders.

The Annual Peter Christie Heart of Rotary Award has, since its original launch in 2016, become a coveted award, with a list of exceptional Rotarians taking it home. Each Rotary club nominates one of its members and the Nassau Club committee assesses and selects the final winner. That club then donates funds to the Foundation in the winner’s name. The selection is kept secret until presentation night.

This year was a very tough choice but the award went to a stellar Rotarian - Rotary Club of New Providence 1988 charter member and former Bahamasair pilot Captain Augustine ’Gus’ Roberts. Gus has been involved with several Rotary youth programmes, including sending Interactors to participate in Whitewater Seminars in Wisconsin and working with the Bahamas Model United Nations Committee’s annual high school debate (the winning school team goes to the UN to hear our Prime Minster address the assembled nations). His latest projects were during the COVID epidemic, when he ran the Vaccinations Centres at both Gladstone Road and the Mall at Marathon.

To a cheering crowd, the award was presented to PP Gus, as he is affectionately known, by David Kirkaldy, District Governor of Rotary District 7020 (the northern Caribbean) and Nassau Club President Darren Bain.