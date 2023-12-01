Vice-Chairman assaulted outside FNM headquarters

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

A MAN assaulted Free National Movement vice chairman Richard Johnson outside the party’s headquarters last night, disrupting the meeting that was happening inside and causing police to get involved.

Mr Johnson told The Tribune he was talking to FNM members outside when someone came out of nowhere and hit him across his head, prompting him to defend himself.

He said people separated the two, but the man got away. He said he had never seen the man before.

He filed a complaint at the Wulff Road Police Station last night.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands confirmed the incident, saying he did not witness it, but was told Mr Johnson “was struck and then dragged”.

“The only thing I can say is we condemn any or all sorts of violence,” he said. “It’s inconsistent with our ethos and our culture. We would wish for the police, who were called and were present very quickly, to investigate, and wherever the chips may fall, so be it.

“We don’t know what the circumstances are or who this individual is. None of the leadership does. We don’t know the nature of the altercation, but we look forward to a complete police investigation, and once investigated, whatever actions they deem appropriate, we will support.”

Mr Johnson sued the FNM after executives unanimously barred him from council meetings. Earlier this year, Supreme Court Justice Deborah Fraser instituted an injunction preventing the party’s leaders from barring him from council meetings until she has addressed the substantive matter. She also ordered Mr Johnson and party leaders not to personally attack each other or other FNM members in public until she has ruled on the lawsuit.